NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkNewsWire — Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming 2-day EV Charging Conference in an entirely digital format on August 10-11, 2022. The conference is an industry flagship forum catering to EV (“Electric Vehicles”) and green energy professionals, enabling the sharing of sectoral insights, potential profit generation strategies, interaction with global experts, and forging new partnerships with industry peers.

In the United States, EV charging demand far outstrips the supply. The national push for NetZero and the adoption of EV technologies by automakers presents a tremendous opportunity for growth in both residential and commercial charging stations. Today, the great challenge for the industry is balancing current needs for energy and forecasting future demand to implement and design fresh installations and additions to energy infrastructure. More than ever, organizations involved in the sector need to develop strategies for future research and development and equip themselves with the latest knowledge and skills to integrate profitable EV charging operations into their business models successfully.

GSMI’s conferences are renowned for enabling vibrant conversations among participants with a view to developing tomorrow’s solutions today and facilitating engagement with thought leaders who are pushing the envelope of EV technology and the clean energy transition. GSMI provides world-class platforms to drive wider collaboration among industry leaders and new entrants in the EV landscape, providing limitless opportunities in a sector that is central to our collective future. The conference will offer attendees with resources, insights, and networks to leverage these into actionable insights.

The EV Charging Conference is spread over two days and will feature lively panel discussions with industry veterans, engaging keynote panels, and solo presentations by leaders in the sector. Keynote panels will include, The Future of EV Charging with Ahmed Mousa, Lead Utility of the Future at PSEG, and Andrew Duvall, Transportation Behaviour Analyst, NREL, on Day 1, as well as The Challenges of EV Charging with Fabio Mantovani, VP of eMobility at NY Power Authority; Adriana Perez, Enterprise Growth Acceleration at WOOD PLC; and John Erdman, Head of Strategic Accounts at FreeWire Technologies on Day 2.

Other distinguished panel discussants will include Pamela Isom, the Director of Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office, US Department of Energy; Anthony Booth, Founder and CEO of Stay-N-Charge; Michael King, Assistant Director of Electrification and Energy at the Colorado Department of Transportation; Siri Simons, Sustainability Program Supervisor, Minnesota Department of Transportation; Michael Samulon, Director of Vehicle Electrification and City Projects, City of Los Angeles; Abul Hassan, Zero-Emission Lead – the US, WOOD PLC.; and Russ Stark, Chief Resilience Officer, City of St. Paul; among several others.

The event will also provide participants access to solo presentations from industry veterans on topics such as Start to Finish: Site Evaluation and Installation for Sustainable EV Charging and Power Storage and Management of Buildings and Batteries.

In attendance will be members of the c-suite, senior leadership, and middle management from Operations, Business Development, and Fleet Operations. Attendees will benefit from the wealth of experience of sector leaders and the sharing of comprehensive best practices across the newest trends in investment and development strategies in installation, technology, and the broader industry tailored to residential and commercial scenarios.

The EV Charging Conference is a marquee, must-attend event that will officially launch an exciting EV Charging event series. The lead event this August will focus on the opportunities and challenges faced by residential and commercial decision-makers. This will be followed by the second event of the series on October 18-19, 2022, with the EV Charging Infrastructure Conference, also in an easy-to-access fully virtual mode. Discussants will concentrate on the scaling-up of infrastructure to meet future demand for EV charging facilities, and will play host to city and urban planners, officials from leading utilities, government organizations, and electrical contractors. In February 2023, the series will move to its third and final event, a fascinating in-person expo, showcasing the latest developments across six key tracks including charging infrastructure; hardware, and software technologies; connecting consumers; business strategies; funding, and investments; and OEM manufacturing.

The EV Charging Conference will also offer attendees the opportunity to network extensively, discover synergies with new technologies and build meaningful relationships with industry peers from a wide array of associated sectors and verticals, all within a single seamless virtual forum.

About Global Strategic Management Institute

Global Strategic Management Institute is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.