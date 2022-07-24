BitMart Elite NFT-Based Membership Program Launches

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Jersey City, NJ, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart is thrilled to announce an innovation to the NFT and Web3 space: an industry-first tokenized month-long membership program. BitMart will be airdropping users an NFT that, when held in a BitMart wallet, will provide users with access to unique benefits across many BitMart products.

Unlike many NFTs, which are simply digital art, this NFT represents proof of membership, offering an elite status to BitMart users that comes with exclusive member benefits. BitMart will be the first cryptocurrency exchange to launch a program like this using Web3 utility, making this an exciting and celebratory event.

Holders of this exclusive NFT will receive benefits that far exceed what standard users expect. In addition to having a unique NFT to cherish, sell, or transfer, holders will get the following benefits from 8/15/2022-9/15/2022:

Exclusive 3D Elite membership NFT: Members can trade this NFT on the BitMart NFT Marketplace

Members can trade this NFT on the BitMart NFT Marketplace VIP Spot Trading Fee: Rebate fee rate for spot trading for one month (Maker: -0.01% Taker: 0.01%)

Rebate fee rate for spot trading for one month (Maker: -0.01% Taker: 0.01%) VIP Margin Trading: Zero interest for Margin Trading for one month

Zero interest for Margin Trading for one month Guaranteed Mystery Airdrop: Up to $100 in tokens airdropped on 9/1

Up to $100 in tokens airdropped on 9/1 Premium EARN Rewards: BitMart Savings and Staking with increased APYs for members

BitMart Savings and Staking with increased APYs for members Personalized 24/7 Customer Service: Members only

Crafted to be a unique and beneficial tool for both BitMartians and NFT lovers, the membership program perfectly complements BitMart’s flourishing NFT marketplace while giving users enormous value across BitMart’s product suite.

If these perks seem enticing, you’ll undoubtedly want to follow us on this ride. As the program develops and BitMartians clamor for more, we’ll deliver! This VIP experience is just the tip of the iceberg.

For current or prospective BitMartians to qualify for this inaugural NFT membership program, they need to complete four out of ten tasks during the campaign period 7/20-8/8:

Create a new BitMart account and pass KYC level 2 Refer a minimum of 2 friends and have them pass KYC level 2 Purchase a minimum of $200 in any single token through fiat channels Have $1,000 in spot trading volume using any single token Make a $500 deposit of any single token Subscribe a minimum of $500 to a one-time Flex Savings program on BitMart Stake a minimum of $500 on any BitMart staking product Borrow a minimum of $300 on any single margin pair Trade a minimum of $5,000 on the BitMart futures market in any single token Make at least one NFT transaction on BitMart’s NFT Marketplace

BitMart is beyond excited to be the first in the industry to bring a tokenized rewards program to its users. Over the next few months, BitMart will expand its membership program and provide Elite NFT holders with additional offerings.

To participate in the NFT membership program, join here.

Note: This membership is only available for users in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000-plus trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. A constantly evolving and growing platform, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation. To learn more about BitMart, visit its website, follow its Twitter or join its Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart app to trade crypto anytime, anywhere.

Follow BitMart for more updates: