Rising Need to Support Global Disaster Management is Driving the Market | Industry Demand, Future Data, Competitor Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market finds that growing uncertainties associated with rain, increasing sea & air transportation and high dependency on rainfall for regular supply of water are some major factors influencing the growth of the Weather Forecasting Systems Market.

In addition, a growing need for accurate information about climatic patterns, growing safety concerns, constant changes in weather patterns, a growing demand for technologically advanced weather forecast systems, and a growing need for incorporation of large data analytics are bolstering the growth of the Weather Forecasting Systems Market in coming years.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 2,318.4 Million in the year 2021.

The Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market size is forecasted to reach USD 3,071.5 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Weather Forecasting Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Hardware, Software), by Application (Weather Satellites, Weather Observing Systems, Weather Stations, Weather Drones), by Vertical (Aviation, Renewable Energy, Marine, Oil & Gas), by Forecast Type (Nowcast, Short-Range, Medium Range, Extended Range), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) – Global Industry Assessment (2016 – 2021) & Forecast (2022 – 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Demand for Weather Forecasting Services in Modern-Day Agriculture

Agriculture sector is completely dependent on the seasons & the climate. The atmospheric conditions, which include temperature is an essential factor in terms of the farming of various types of fruits, vegetables, and pulses. Weather forecasting and precise climate-based information is very important for agricultural department while growing the crops. The management of climate and weather possibilities has become even more dominant in agriculture in recent times because of climate change. It is evident that to feed the growing population, the demand for agricultural merchandise has extended significantly. Simultaneously, the requirement for agricultural management has increased, which requires proper organization depending upon the climate situation. Hence, the agricultural sector has an increasing number of people utilizing climate forecasting services for organizing seasonal farming. This increase may be attributed to the growing safety relevant in end-use industries and a rise in weather patterns ensuing in uncertainties related to rainfall.

Increasing Computing Capabilities by Supercomputers

The enhancement of the computational capabilities of supercomputers is anticipated to support the execution of very high-resolution climate forecasts. The models of the Earth’s climate are ensuing the correct weather forecasts. Furthermore, the usage of simulation- based approaches and advanced software models permits climate forecasters to obtain an enhanced understanding of weather trends. Since weather forecasting is augmented with data models for predictive modelling and understanding discovery, simulation is the best solution in establishing highly accurate weather forecasts. Thus, Weather Forecasting Systems Market are anticipated to provide integrated solutions that not only encrypt the computing essentials of weather forecasters but additionally enable data movement & management, along with the possession of the total cost involved in these processes. This in turn, increases the computing capabilities by supercomputers and further propels the growth of the Weather Forecasting Systems Market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Weather Forecasting Systems market.

