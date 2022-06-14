Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Enhanced Functionality Works to Re-Engage and Re-Recruit Former Employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amid continued volatility in the job market, WORQDRIVE, the talent mobility engine designed to empower and engage workers, today announced the launch of its latest module, Alumni. Designed to help bring talent back, the new functionality preserves the connection between employers and exiting employees.

WORQDRIVE CEO Tracey Parsons commented, “Letting employees leave your ecosystem represents a huge loss to employers, and according to our calculations, turnover cost U.S. companies close to $2.4 trillion in 2021. When an employee exits, they take their skills, experiences, competencies and institutional knowledge with them – not to mention your investment in them. With WORQDRIVE Alumni, we’re rethinking what it means to move on by making it possible to come back.”

With research from LinkedIn finding a notable increase in “boomerang hires” over the last year, the Alumni module is bi-directional, giving former employees the option to maintain access to new opportunities through their WORQDRIVE account and allowing recruiters and sourcers to include this talent pool in their searches.

Through WORQDRIVE Alumni, organizations can keep former employees engaged and entice them to return. Using their WORQDRIVE account, alumni can continue to update the skills and experience gained in other positions. In addition, recruiters and sourcers can simply click a toggle to find alumni who match the organization’s current openings, send job alerts and encourage them to apply through the solution’s OneCliQ feature.

Parsons continued, “Knowing that turnover can lead to regret on both sides, WORQDRIVE Alumni helps reconnect employers and employees. With this module, the relationship doesn’t end when an employee departs. It becomes an opportunity to bring them back and turn the Great Resignation into a Great Return.”

For more information about WORQDRIVE Alumni, visit www.worqdrive.com/worqdrive- alumni.

About WORQDRIVE

WORQDRIVE is the award-winning talent mobility engine designed to empower and engage workers. Committed to putting talent first and creating more equitable workplaces, WORQDRIVE delivers the tools needed to democratize movement within organizations. With modules for Talent Management, Succession Planning, Alumni and more, WORQDRIVE gives workers the ability to actively manage their career advancement in line with goals and skills. Learn more at www.worqdrive.com.