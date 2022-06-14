Locafy ramps up acquisition and partnership strategy

Share this...

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), has acquired the client base of Australian digital agency 180 Degree Marketing (180 Degree) as it ramps up its acquisition and partnership strategy.

Based in Canberra, Australia 180 Degree services a number of national brands in the real estate, FMCG and finance sectors.

Locafy’s goal is to revolutionize the $700 billion search engine optimization market globally through seamlessly deploying to local businesses its patented search technology.

“The strategic acquisition of the 180 Degree customer base is part of our overall growth plan to acquire synergistic businesses or client bases in our key global markets while simultaneously driving organic growth through our rapidly expanding channel partner network,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett.

“One of the benefits of Locafy’s technology is that 180 Degree and wider agencies who have partnered with us to date find the results it delivers are hugely popular with clients.

Those clients see significant search engine results in weeks rather than months and that in turn reflects well on the agency.

So we see a partnership and selective acquisition strategy with agencies as a far faster path to sustainable and profitable growth than solely seeking to build that client base directly from the ground up,”said Mr Burnett.

Locafy will initially focus that strategy on key Australian and US markets.

180 Degree founder Katey Battenally said the company was an existing reseller of Locafy’s products.

“My clients have been getting great results from Locafy’s technology and I’m excited to focus on developing new business opportunities under the Locafy brand.

By joining the Locafy team I can focus on further growing the customer base and be confident that the Locafy team can operationally deliver solutions and results on a much larger scale than I could have as a local agency,” said Mrs Battenally.

Nasdaq invited Locafy representatives to ring the opening trading bell late last month in recognition of it being the first West Australia company to list directly on one of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=87WwP88K9gw



About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy’s (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach.