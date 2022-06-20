BOSTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced that customers can now access their vault, and all sites stored in it, with a simple and secure passwordless login using the LastPass Authenticator. As the first password manager with this offering, LastPass is in a unique position to bring both individuals and businesses instant access to the applications and credentials they need in a seamless, simple and secure way.

LastPass is deeply committed to a standards-based FIDO-supported passwordless future and has held a seat on FIDO’s Board of Directors since September of 2020 to help drive the standardized and open approach to passwordless. LastPass has dedicated more than 18 months identifying the best path forward to ensure customers have a seamless and secure passwordless experience.

“On the heels of tech giants and identity providers unveiling their plans to enable passwordless across their operating systems, web browsers, devices and applications, LastPass is excited to be the first solution and only password manager to allow users to securely and effortlessly login, manage their account credentials and get instant access to the accounts used every day – without ever having to enter a password,” said Chris Hoff, Chief Secure Technology Officer at LastPass. “While broad implementation and adoption of passwordless is the industry’s ultimate goal, it will likely take years before people experience an end-to-end passwordless login across all applications, but LastPass helps get you there sooner.”

The company is actively building FIDO2 compliant components and supporting authentication mechanisms, such as biometric face and fingerprint ID, and the addition of hardware security keys which are expected to be added to the passwordless offering later this year.

LastPass’ current and future passwordless login options replace the need for the master password as the primary method of authenticating a user upon logging in to a LastPass vault, thereby giving simple passwordless access to the dozens or hundreds of sites stored within. As passwordless technology is developed and adopted across the industry, LastPass is committed to providing customers with a simple, passwordless future with the end goal of completely removing the need for a master password, while continuing to maintain the privacy and security the company is known for, ensuring customers stay in total control of their credentials and all information saved in their vaults.

“Authentication is a critical component of any zero-trust architecture and bringing that to users at scale is how businesses can enable greater security and enhanced user experience. We applaud LastPass for continuing to evolve their offerings to bring a passwordless login experience to users around the world, helping to break the dependence on passwords and usher in a safer way to interact online,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

As an industry leader in cybersecurity, LastPass envisions a future without passwords because weak or reused passwords create higher security risks for individuals and businesses. The key to success with passwordless, as with all security tools, is delivering on the promise to reduce user friction while simultaneously enhancing security. Additional highlights include:

For more information and to learn about LastPass’ plans for a future without passwords, please visit https://www.lastpass.com/ solutions/passwordless-access.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.