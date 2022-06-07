Keep Austin Web3 Even to Help Bring Local NFT Mural to Life

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

TX DAO Partners With Artist ER, HOPE Campaign, and Native Hostel During Consensus “Keep Austin Web3” Event at Empire Control Room & Garage to Help Bring Local NFT Mural to Life

During Austin’s Upcoming Crypto Conference, Consensus, ATX DAO will partner with local artist Rebugio to help get local artists paid, support a local charity, and teach Austinites about web3-native mechanisms.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATX DAO , a collective Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) dedicated to making Austin the crypto capital of the world, announced today their partnership with local artist Efren Rebugio, Jr., Hope Campaign, and Native Hostel ahead of major crypto conference Consensus set to take place in Austin June 9 – June 12. The partnership is designed to bring awareness of crypto and web3, the idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, to the Austin community while providing profits back to HOPE Campaign, an Austin based 501(c3) non-profit that connects creatives with causes through projects and events.

Rebugio will paint a mural on the side of the Native Hostel building and local visual media producer Jeff Zavala will use high-resolution drone footage to create an augmented-reality 3D reconstruction of the mural. This reconstruction will be turned into an NFT—a digital token representing ownership of a digital asset—and made available for the general public to purchase. Proceeds from the NFT sale will be distributed amongst Rebugio himself, HOPE Campaign, and ATX DAO’s public arts fund. The mural NFT will be featured prominently at the June 10th Consensus “ Keep Austin Web3 ” Party.

Consensus is set to be one of the most influential gatherings in the crypto and blockchain space with 15,000 attendees visiting Austin, and ATX DAO is expected to put together one of the biggest events of the weekend. Taking place at Empire Control Room & Garage on June 10, world renowned electronic artist Cedric Gervais is set to headline and perform for ATX DAO members and crypto enthusiasts alike. Ahead of the performance, representatives from HOPE Campaign and ATX DAO will host a panel with Rebugio and Zavala to discuss the mural design, the process of creating the NFT, and what value the project brings for the local community.

“I’m an Austin native and hold a massive amount of love for this city. I believe that web3 tech can help many people, especially creatives, so it was a natural decision to help build ATX DAO” said Mason Lynaugh, founding member of ATX DAO and local musician. “Crypto and web3 are here to stay, and ATX DAO wants to ensure Austin is at the forefront of the industry. Our partnership with Efren and HOPE Campaign is just one of many ways we plan to engage and support the local community by leveraging blockchain technology. We’re excited to host Efren and HOPE for a panel at our Keep Austin Web3 event on June 10 to discuss what the mural means and represents.”

The HOPE Campaign was launched in December of 2006 with the support of contemporary artist Shepard Fairey. For over 14 years, HOPE’s programs, campaigns, and events have supported and empowered local artists, young and old.

“ATX DAO created a way for the community to crowdfund murals using tech and by doing so, fund public arts projects. We’re always looking for new ways to support creatives, so when they approached us and we heard Efren Rebugio was on board… we knew this was the beginning of something great!” said Miles Starkey from HOPE Campaign.

Learn More

For more information, visit the ATX DAO website or follow them on Twitter .

Press Contact:

Margaret@atxdao.com

About ATX DAO

ATX DAO’s mission is to make Austin the crypto capital of the world by uniting the Austin crypto community, enabling artists and local businesses to participate in the crypto ecosystem, and educating the government about the benefits of web3. The DAO organizes social events, provides web3 expertise to local policymakers, and assists in the creation of new web3 projects in order to empower the city of Austin to become a leader in the new digital economy.