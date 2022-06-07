Share this...

Tickets Available to General Public on AXS.com beginning June 17

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today’s hottest artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

Each night, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special this October. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com.

“This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while supplies last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass when purchasing presale tickets, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event featuring a private soundcheck performance by Avril Lavigne, plus complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One rewards-earning cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage.

Proud partners of this year’s event include Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Capital One, The CW, Famous Footwear, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M’s® and T-Mobile, with more to be announced.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival. For news and information about the Daytime Stage, fans can visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including dining, music and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment.

About The CW

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, now broadcasts across the week, offering fourteen-hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday, beginning in Fall 2021. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported The CW app and CWTV.com, now available on every major OTT platform. Additionally, The CW broadcasts a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network CW Seed launched in 2013 and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team, as well as UFC’s exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council’s standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About AREA15 Las Vegas

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15’s curated mix of dynamic destinations—including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Lost Spirits Distillery, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR, Emporium Arcade Bar and many more—represents what’s next in the experiential marketplace. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concert events, art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages.

AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, one of “The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020” by Fast Company, “Reader’s Choice—Best Attraction” by Las Vegas Weekly, “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine, claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences” and being included in Las Vegas Magazine’s Hall of Fame.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter: @AREA15Official; Facebook: AREA15LasVegas and YouTube: AREA15. Hashtag: #AREA15. Click here for directions and here to download high-res renderings.