Developer tip – The Essential Core Python Cheat Sheet

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Find out how to write readable, even beautiful, code with Python.

Python is an interpreted dynamically typed Language. It uses indentation to create readable, even beautiful, code. Python comes with so many libraries that you can handle many jobs with no further libraries and it fits in your head and tries not to surprise you, which means you can write useful code almost immediately.

This Refcard Includes:

Python 2.x vs. 3.x

Branching, Looping, and Exceptions

The Zen of Python

Popular Python Libraries

Python Operators

Instantiating Classes … and More!

Refcardz are FREE cheat sheets made just for developers. It’s the easy way to stay on top of the newest technologies!

Offered Free by: DZone