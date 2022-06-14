Corel Acquires Awingu to Accelerate Its Secure Remote Workspace Offering

Share this...

Awingu to join Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS), giving customers the ability to work securely from anywhere, on any device or operating system

OTTAWA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corel, a leader in professional creativity and productivity solutions, today announced it has acquired Awingu, a provider of secure remote access technology, for an undisclosed amount. Awingu will become a part of the Parallels brand portfolio. The combination of Awingu and the Parallels® Remote Application Server (RAS) platform will give end users added flexibility and freedom they need to securely work from anywhere, at any time, on any device, or OS. Parallels, part of the Corel group, is an all-in-one application delivery and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution that provides remote access to virtual applications and desktops delivered through on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based environments.

Ideal for both mid-market and large enterprises, Awingu provides a secure way for organizations to facilitate bring your own device (BYOD) or work from anywhere policies through its easy-to-use and secure unified workspace. With this technology acquisition, the Parallels RAS platform will become a one-stop solution that gives customers the ability to easily access legacy and cloud-native applications and files, while alleviating the worry of data security and infrastructure complexity from IT teams.

“The future of work is now; we are living it. The pandemic further accelerated the need for organizations to determine and shift their remote and hybrid work infrastructures. Now, organizations are figuring out how they can cater to the flexibility that employees want with their workplaces while also ensuring secure and efficient access,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Corel. “We’re committed to helping organizations navigate this shift in the workplace, and with the addition of Awingu we’re one step closer to improving the experience for every stakeholder that interacts with our products.”

Awingu will continue to operate alongside Parallels’ offerings to deliver secure remote workspaces for customers in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, government, and telco verticals. Additionally, Awingu will expand its integration with Parallels to accelerate innovation and provide a unified capability for secure remote access to both legacy and cloud-native applications. This will provide a range of solutions for customers leveraging on-premises assets, hybrid architectures, and any cloud.

“I’m excited to join the Corel organization with the Awingu team. Both companies have a customer-first mindset and share the mission to ensure a seamless, secure, and effective workspace no matter where an employee is located,” said Walter van Uytven, CEO, Awingu. “Together with Parallels RAS, we’ll bring a broader, richer set of solutions across the secure remote desktop and app streaming industry to our customers.” The Awingu team, including CEO Walter van Uytven, will join Corel, bringing their strategic and engineering expertise to the organization to help accelerate product roadmaps.

Unlike most solutions in the market, Awingu does not require agents on the server or software to be installed on end-user devices. Awingu is “clientless” and runs entirely in the browser, where it aggregates all company files and applications, including SaaS and legacy Windows or Linux applications into one online workspace with one login. The ability to aggregate traffic provides an audit mechanism to secure actions in remote workspaces, enabling administrators to implement a zero trust security solution at the edge. This ease of use and simplified deployment enables customers to implement Awingu in hours, not days, empowering IT departments of all sizes to enable secure remote workspaces for their end-users. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, Awingu has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in unified workspaces. Awingu is available in over 20 countries and partners with organizations like Microsoft, Blackberry, and Barracuda and serves customers such as the Port of Antwerp, Peloton, UDLAP University, and ConvergeOne.

Corel is a KKR portfolio company. Awingu was previously backed by Pamica NV, an investment company of Awingu’s former Executive Chairman, Michel Akkermans.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels, and WinZip – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

About Awingu

Awingu is a browser-based “Unified Workspace” that allows users to work and collaborate from virtually anywhere using any device compatible with HTML5 browsers. Awingu offers businesses the ease and convenience of platform-independent mobility and Bring Your Own Device. Awingu requires zero client software installation, making IT administration extremely simple. Awingu is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with offices in New York, United States.

Media contact:

Beatrice Vogel, Director Global PR, Beatrice.vogel@corel.com, www.corel.com

© 2022 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved.