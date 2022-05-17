Twitter Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Acquisition by Elon Musk

Share this...

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that it has filed its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable.

The preliminary proxy statement contains important information including the background of, and reasons for, Twitter’s transaction with Mr. Musk.

The transaction is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in 2022.

About Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let’s talk.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On May 17, 2022, Twitter filed a preliminary proxy statement in connection with its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) related to the pending acquisition of Twitter (the “Transaction”). Prior to the Special Meeting, Twitter will furnish a definitive proxy statement to its stockholders, together with a proxy card. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of individuals who are participants in the solicitation of proxies of Twitter’s stockholders is available in Twitter’s preliminary proxy statement. Stockholders may obtain, free of charge, Twitter’s proxy statement (in both preliminary and definitive form), any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Twitter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the Special Meeting at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of Twitter’s definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Twitter with the SEC in connection with the Special Meeting will also be available, free of charge, at Twitter’s investor relations website (https://investor.twitterinc.com) or by writing to Twitter, Inc., Attention: Investor Relations, 1355 Market Street, Suite 900, San Francisco, California 94103.