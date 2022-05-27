Share this...

With new productivity features, integrations, and purchase options, customers can simplify their journey to quicker and more secure universal data access

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Satori , creator of the first Universal Data Access Service for cloud-based data stores, today announced that it is accelerating secure data accessibility with the launch of two new data access workflow features, the Satori Data Portal and Satori for Slack, as well as the availability of Satori on the AWS Marketplace.

Whether used alone or in conjunction, both the Satori Data Portal and Satori for Slack boost productivity by cutting the time and resources required to find, request, secure and approve access to data. By alleviating friction around approvals for data access, these new tools make secure data access the easiest path for employees to follow, eliminating risky and non-secure work-arounds such as credential sharing by co-workers or default-to-know access.

In addition to these two new features, Satori has also made its platform available on the AWS Marketplace for customers looking to secure their data on AWS.

“Our customers were looking for an end-to-end solution to deliver secure access to data,” said Yoav Cohen, CTO, Satori. “With this release, companies can get rid of risky local database users while not compromising on their end users’ productivity.”

Existing data access solutions range from manual ticket-based workflows using outdated spreadsheets to cumbersome bureaucratic procedures taking weeks. A recent DataSecOps survey , conducted by community partner Data Science Connect, revealed that 75% of data engineers and architects are working on data democratization as a priority. The new Satori for Slack and Data Portal addresses this business need by moving from manual ticket-based workflows and outdated spreadsheets to a fully automated solution, with Satori driving secure data sharing. The new Satori Data Portal allows users to search for datasets themselves and then immediately request access based on the type of data needed and the nature of the activity. With Satori for Slack, the entire data access workflow can be managed in the employees’ Slack workspace. Once access is granted, users are instantly credentialed and access is governed by policies configured on the Satori platform. The entire end-to-end process is continuously audited and monitored to adhere to the security and compliance requirements.

Data-driven companies use Satori to simplify their data access processes and apply automated data access workflows without requiring any engineering resources. Data owners and security teams can approve and control access to datasets across any platform in a straightforward way, by approving temporary or permanent access to data. This process means that users can request and access data faster than ever before to draw insights and make informed decisions, and engineers can free up their time to focus on what they do best – innovating.

The Satori Data Portal and Satori for Slack are already available to all Satori customers without any additional charges. Take the new Satori features for a free test drive today, or visit Satori at booth #209 at the AWS Summit in Atlanta, GA, on May 18-19 to learn more.