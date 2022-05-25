Share this...

Leading provider of outdoor digital menu boards and signage now offers fully customizable Level 2 EV charging stations with HD digital signage for restaurants, retail, smart cities and more

GUELPH, Ontario, May 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melitron Corporation, a provider of outdoor digital menu boards and signage to leading drive-thru restaurants, today unveiled the Company’s all new commercial EV Charger Series featuring HD digital displays ideal for restaurants, retail, smart cities and more. The Company will be showcasing a Melitron EV charging station with ultra-bright, energy efficient 22 inch LG HD display alongside its popular outdoor digital menu boards and signage at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show (R) which runs May 21 to 24 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

“EV chargers are an excellent way to attract customers and will be even more essential to businesses as electric vehicle adoption increases in the coming years,” said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron. “We are bringing the same smart design, superior quality and exceptional service approach to our EV Charger Series that we bring to our leading outdoor digital menu boards, digital signage and kiosks.”

The Melitron EV Charger Series features leading OCPP-compliant Level 2 fast-charge technology with 22 inch or 55 inch HD digital displays housed in a sleek, durable corrosion-resistant metal enclosure designed to withstand any environment. A patent-pending retractable charging cable management system extends to the perfect length and coils back effortlessly for ease of use and to keep cables off the ground.

EV chargers are fully customizable in design, colour, graphics and LED accent lighting. They can be further customized for a more interactive experience to include touchscreen, speaker, microphone, cameras and more.

Melitron also provides EV charging station contract manufacturing services including design, manufacturing, technology integration, electrical and electromechanical assembly, optional HD digital display integration, LED accent lighting, and customizable finishing including colour and graphics.

For more information about Melitron’s EV Charger solutions, visit https://www.melitron.com/ev- charging.

For more information about the Show and to register, visit https://www. nationalrestaurantshow.com.

Melitron will be exhibiting at booth 5645 at the event.