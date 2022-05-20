Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crypto Caverns LLC, the first BBB accredited crypto mining company, is moving their global operations from China to North America. The move to Plattsburgh New York is timed to coincide with the launch of their new hardware backed Crypto Mining NFT “CavernCores”. This move represents a major shift in Crypto Caverns global strategy as they see North America as the next center for Cryptocurrency mining.

Crypto Caverns is looking forward to working with the city of Plattsburgh to help them develop their infrastructure and green energy resources. Crypto Caverns has long been a market leader in the mining space, and is now leading the charge in bringing physical, real-world ownership and utility to the NFT space.

The CavernCores NFT project will launch on May 31 at www.CavernCores.com

For more information on the company check www.CryptoCaverns.com