A Guide To The Most Essential Business Security Systems

Modern businesses protect their property using a large network of security systems. Here is a very brief guide to the most significant kinds.

CCTV

Closed Circuit TV first gained popularity in the world of business during the 1970s. Although it was invented way back in 1942 by Nazi engineers working on the V2 terror weapon, it only gained prominence in business after systems emerged that were capable of recording footage. Closed Circuit TV is an immensely important security tool that is utilized by all manner of businesses. It not only allows a business’ security team to see what is occurring in a building but also to use any recorded footage of crimes during prosecutions. CCTV cameras also act as a powerful deterrent to would-be thieves or arsonists that know the power of CCTV evidence as a prosecution tool.

Access Control

Controlling the flow of people into and out of a building is very important. Making sure that only authorized personnel can make their way into a business ensures that theft and sabotage are less common occurrences. Most modern businesses invest in very airtight access control systems. In order to enter a building, an employee must provide some kind of authenticating data. This can be a pin code, a fob key, or biometric information. Biometrics are an increasingly common form of access authentication due to the extreme difficulty any would-be trespasser would have to replicate the unique natural patterns in every human body. Iris scans, fingerprint scans, or facial recognition scans can positively identify an authorized employee in a very swift and secure fashion. Businesses typically link these authentication systems to gates that only open when the correct information is provided.

Fire Alarms

Arson is one of the most devastating kinds of attack that a business can face. Comprehensive, remotely monitored fire alarm systems are essential investments. These alarm systems can be connected to automatic sprinklers or foam dispensers to prevent major fire damage.

Security Alarms

Glass break detectors, motion sensors, and lock tampering detectors are all part of a comprehensive security alarm. In the past, these sensors were monitored by an in-house security team. These days, companies like Quick Response central alarm monitoring take over the responsibility of monitoring alarm systems – allowing companies to save money.

Remote Monitoring

Hiring an in-house security monitoring team 24 hours a day is expensive. Many modern businesses forgo this practice and contract with third-party remote monitoring companies instead. These companies use a combination of in-person monitoring professionals and smart algorithms to keep an eye on the security situation within a business premises: alerting both the appropriate authorities and the business owners if something out of the ordinary happens. Advances in wireless technology, cloud storage, and machine learning algorithms have made remote monitoring a very cost-effective prospect for many business owners. The latest CCTV systems, for instance, automatically upload the footage onto a secure cloud server that can be accessed by third-party monitoring staff.