Breaking news via NPR… Twitter has struck a deal with Elon Musk, handing the world’s richest man control of a social network that has far-reaching influence on politics and society.

Musk will pay about $44 billion, or $54.20 a share, to take the social media company private, according to an announcement from Twitter.

The agreement comes less than two weeks after Musk offered to buy Twitter, sending the company’s board and management into crisis mode as they scrambled to figure out whether Musk was serious and whether his offer fairly valued the company.

Musk has vowed to “unlock” Twitter’s potential by loosening what he sees as unfair restrictions on free speech.

