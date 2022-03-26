What to expect from 2022 MacBook Air

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Apple is reportedly working towards the release of a new MacBook Air PC this year. The company impressed with its 1.1GHz MacBook Air Apple introduced in March 2020. Then Apple blew that out of the water with the M1 MacBook Air in November 2020.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a “thinner and lighter version of the MacBook Air”. This new MacBook Air will apparently no longer have the tapered design it is famous for. In fact, it may not even be called the MacBook Air: Apple could bring back the MacBook.

Plus a leak from Jon Prosser suggests that this new Mac laptop will come in a variety of colours – just like the 24in iMac. Prosser got some images mocked up of what that might look like, and six months after these images first appeared he has had them updated to incorporate the notch and MagSafe ports seen on the 2021 14in MacBook Pro.

According to supply chain insider Ross Young, the new model will have a 15.2-inch screen. He also stated it would not include mini-LED technology. Young went on to note that a new MacBook Air (2022) expected later this year would also be increasing in size slightly from 13-3 inches to 13-6 inches and it can be used to visit best online casinos au.

But what else do we know about the expected new Mac Air series?

Release date

We expect the new MacBook Air to launch in autumn 2022. An earlier appearance at WWDC in June is possible, but at this point we’d count it as a long shot.

There were suggestions early in 2021 that we could actually see a new MacBook Air that year! Obviously that didn’t transpire, but it does indicate that this isn’t a new project at Apple.

There was some expectation that the new Air would appear at the Apple Event on 8 March 2022 after a February 2022 filing with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) revealed that Apple was working on three new Macs, of which one was listed as a portable. Two desktop Macs did launch at the spring event – the M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio. The Studio Display also launched, which could theoretically have been the third product seen in the database.

Design

Apple is doing away with the wedge-shaped design of the ‌MacBook Air‌, and there will be no tapered look for the next-generation version. Current ‌MacBook Air‌ models are thicker at the back and then taper to a thinner design at the front, but Apple will instead transition to a more MacBook Pro-like design with a uniform shape.

The next ‌MacBook Air‌ will be thinner and lighter than the current version, and it is expected to adopt design elements from both the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac. Rumors indicate that the machine will feature slim off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard, with the chassis coming in multiple iMac-like colors.

Display

Apple introduced a mini-LED display with the MacBook Pro, and the ‌MacBook Air‌ could potentially adopt the same technology, though it’s up in the air based on rumors. Display analyst Ross Young says that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will continue to use an LCD display, with Apple reserving mini-LED for more expensive Pro models.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to continue to have a size around 13 inches, but it could be 13.6 inches in size, up from 13.3 inches.

Keyboard

The ‌MacBook Air‌’s keyboard is expected to be similar to the MacBook Pro keyboard with full-size function keys. With the MacBook Pro, Apple made the entire keyboard black, including the space below the keys. Apple could perhaps do the same thing for the ‌MacBook Air‌, only in white and could be flawlessly used to operate slot machine en ligne.

Camera

The next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to have the same 1080p camera that’s used in the MacBook Pro. It’s an improvement over the current 720p camera and enhanced with the image signal processor in Apple’s chips, but it isn’t as good as the camera quality available from iPhones and iPads.

Ports

While the ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature multiple USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, it is not expected to adopt an SD card slot or an HDMI port, with those options remaining limited to the MacBook Pro to set the two machines apart.