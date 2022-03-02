Ways To Use A Smartphone As A Truck Driver

Share this...

These days, a mobile phone is a key piece of kit for a truck driver. Not only is this a valuable tool for communication, but you will find that it can also be used in many other ways to boost your trucking business, and it could help you to achieve higher levels of success. Truck drivers that know the best ways to use their phones will be able to take their truck driving business to new heights, so how should you be using a phone as a truck driver? Keep reading for a few of the best uses that will hopefully help you to find success.

Arranging Pickup & Delivery

The most obvious use of a mobile phone for a truck driver is to arrange pickup and delivery. A mobile is handy for this as you are able to arrange pickups and delivery for loads no matter where you are – just make sure that you are never using your phone while driving and always pull over if you need to use the phone. In addition to arranging a pickup and delivery, truck drivers will also use a phone to check in with clients while on the road, and this is particularly important on long-haul trips.

Route Planning

Nothing is more important than route planning when it comes to truck driving, and these days truck drivers can simply use their phones for this. There are many excellent route planning apps that will allow drivers to find the best route to take as well as receive directions, which means that they simply need to focus on driving the truck.

Updates

Truck drivers can also use their smartphones to receive important updates, such as the latest weather forecast, fuel prices, and traffic updates. This information can help drivers to make smart decisions on the road that will help to improve their performance and keep their customers happy.

Finding Work

One of the best uses of a mobile phone for truck drivers is using a load board like Shiply. This allows truck drivers to browse hundreds of available jobs and secure work, which means that they can maximize profits on a shift and never travel empty-handed. Many truck drivers will even use these load boards while on a job so that they are always one step ahead and always earning.

Social Media

Social media is also a popular tool amongst the trucking community. This is a way to promote your trucking business, engage with other truckers, and keep in touch with friends and family while on the road. It can be easy to feel lonely while on the road, which is why social media is a great tool for truck drivers as well as a chance to promote the business.

These are a few of the main ways that truck drivers are using their mobile phones in 2022. These days, smartphones are essential tools for a truck driver and can help them to boost their business in many ways.