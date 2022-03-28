Three Ways To Run Android App & Games On Your PC

Share this...

Playing or running Android apps and games on your PC has always been a dream of many. There are many ways to achieve this, and in this article, we will be listing a few of those ways known and are being used.

Mirror Your Phone With Windows

To get to the bigger screen with the apps installed on your phone, you do not need to get any fancy hardware. All you need is Microsoft’s Your Phone app which will let you connect your Android mobile device to Windows to gain access to apps, view notifications, photos and even send messages. With this app, you add your Android apps to the Windows taskbar with no hassle.

If you want to use this method, click the phone screen image in the Your Phone desktop app. The next step is to grant permission to the app on your phone, and your phone screen will be displayed on the screen of your windows. You can use the mouse to navigate through the phone screen. This feature works best on Samsung phones and some features will require Windows 10 PC with at least 8GB of RAM and Android 11. If you intend to play games with it, you might experience delays and graphical blurriness.

Installing Android Apps From Amazon Appstore

This was made as an additional feature of the Windows 11, as Microsoft made it support Android apps, which is now available to all users that meet the system requirements. To successfully run Android apps in Windows, you need to make sure that your OS and Microsoft Store are up to date, then install the Amazon Appstore.

From the Amazon Appstore, you can download the Android app. This feature of Windows 11 is still in preview, so there might be a limit to the number of apps available for download to the users.

Using BlueStacks

Over the years, BlueStacks have been known as the best Android app emulator for Windows. It is especially popular among Android users who love to run to their apps and games on their desktops. The latest version of this software, BlueStacks 5, takes up to 5GB of space on your computer (which includes any apps you download). Running the app, you will get a customized home screen and an icon that lets you access the Google Play Store just like the Android version. From there you can download whatever apps you want, and they will be seen on the BlueStacks screen.

If you only intend to play Android games on your Windows, you should install BlueStacks X instead. This is a cloud-based version of the program that lets you stream games without downloading them. Due to this, there are no storage requirements when it comes to BlueStacks X. It comes with in-built mappings for your mouse and keyboard, which can be customized to the touch controls on Android games. You can edit the resolution, FPS, amount of CPU and Ram allocated to the emulator, which will help you get the best out of it in terms of speed and graphics.

The downside of this emulator is the ads and clutter that comes with it. It is a small price to pay for the amazing features of running Android apps and games on your desktop.