Things to know about Exoprimal games

Exoprimal seems like the long-awaited revival of the Resident Evil spinoff series that replaced zombies with dinosaurs for a new twist on survival horror. The opening moments of seeing dinosaurs, and even a character that had more than a small resemblance to that series’ main character, had most people convinced this niche, yet beloved, series was finally making a comeback. While that may not be the case, Exoprimal still has us very interested in what it is.

Using the specialized Exo Suits, players will use a variety of abilities to make their way through the city. Some shown include using a shield to push back dino hordes and twin blades to slice through the hungry raptors. The game is deeply rooted in multiplayer and you will take part in 5v5 battles to see who can complete a mission first. If you are looking to cut through hordes of dinos, then Exoprimal may just be for you.

Release Date

Capcom did not reveal when exactly Exoprimal will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, but the studio did give the game a 2023 release window. Most likely, we’ll start hearing more about Exoprimal as the year winds down, with a specific release date coming in early 2023.

Is there an Exoprimal trailer?

Exoprimal made quite the impression at Sony’s second State of Play on March 9. Capcom’s multiplayer co-op title took the center stage to show off some of its early gameplay. From what we can tell, Exoprimal’s will include katana-wielding robot warriors and other archetypal shooter classes that players will be able to choose from as they fight through dinosaur-filled cityscapes.

About Exporimal

Exoprimal is a new PvE affair set in the year 2040. It appears that the game will include a competitive twist in that it will pit teams of five players against each other as they compete who gets to repel more dinosaurs. Exoprimal’s main mode, Dino Survival, is centered around this premise as players fight off raptors dropping from the sky with larger dinosaurs occasionally rampaging through the tight and narrow city streets.

However, to add variety, players will have to complete certain tasks as well, including capturing and protecting certain points from a relentless barrage of dinosaur swarms or transporting cargo from one point to another.

Exoprimal will have classes as well, but none too special. The four revealed so far fit into common archetypes. Case in point, Deadeye, which specializes in "unleashing a hail of destructive force with powerful assault weapons." Meanwhile, the Zephyr fills in the melee-range brawler-type role and the Roadblock is the tank. Finally, the Witchdoctor will serve as the squad's healer.

GamePlay

Exoprimal is a team-based, third-person action title where you pilot a unique exosuit to fight hundreds upon hundreds of dinosaurs. Think something like Earth Defense Force or Dynasty Warriors, only with the suits from something like Anthem perhaps. Each suit has its own look and toolset. We see one with a forcefield that looks like something right out of Overwatch, while others can pull out around half a dozen rifles out of their arms and shoulders, and some even look more melee-focused with dual blades and kicks.