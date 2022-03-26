Simple steps to set up VPN on iPad

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Learning how to set up an iPad VPN is one of the best ways to protect your identity online – even when browsing on your tablet. In this quick guide, we’re going to take you through the basics of VPNs, why they’re beneficial to use on an iPad, and how to go about setting one up.

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a service that creates a direct connection from your computer to another network. For example, some businesses have an internal intranet that can only be accessed while you are on-location. A VPN can create a secure connection by rerouting the link of best aussie online casinos to that location.

Why VPN?

By using a VPN, once the encrypted connection is established, such MITM attacks simply won’t work, as everything passing through the access point remains encrypted and out of reach

There’s also the security and utility of having your connection appear to stem from another city or another country, with a VPN able to mask your real location. This has a byproduct of also allowing users to access websites as if they are based in different countries, changing the experience and potentially allowing access to content that could be blocked in specific territories

How to set up an iPad VPN

First, choose a VPN service. There are a number of trustworthy, reliable VPN providers that offer a good option for iPad – in fact, we’ve collected our top recommendations into a handy guide to the best VPNs for iPad. Choose whichever you like, but bear in mind that VPNs tend to come with a subscription fee. Some will offer a free trial or a money-back guarantee, and you can generally get a lower rate if you’re willing to commit to a longer subscription.

Once you’ve picked your VPN service, sign up and create an account, choosing your preferred payment plan.

Next, download the service’s iPad app from the App Store – they’re pretty much always free, though will generally include in-app purchases.

Log in to the app, using the account details you obtained when you signed up to the VPN service. You may have to agree to a privacy agreement before you can use the VPN – happily, it should say that the service does not collect or log your data, so there shouldn’t be a whole lot to consent to.

Follow the instructions to set up your VPN – this should be the first thing the app asks you to do. The major input needed from you at this point is that you need to grant the app permission to configure VPN connections. You’ll get a prompt from your iPad saying something to the effect of “ExpressVPN Would Like to Add VPN Configurations.” Tap “Allow”. You may need to use Touch ID or enter your passcode to confirm this.

From there, you should be all set to use a VPN with your iPad and you should be able to visit crazy vegas online casino. Many VPN services allow you to use multiple devices with a single subscription, so you can also connect your phone and computer as well if you want – just remember to keep tabs on how many devices you’ve got connected, in case you hit the limit.