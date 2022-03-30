How to Build an SMS Marketing List

Share this...

Marketing is about numbers; how many people you can reach, the return on investment on campaigns, and so on. One of the most important of these numbers is the number of people on your mailing list. Before you can see any return on any marketing efforts, including SMS marketing, you need to have a sizable mailing list. For SMS marketing, these are the people who have opted in to receive your messages. But how can you attract and retain enough people for a healthy mailing list?

Offer an Incentive

Phone numbers are often seen as more private than other contact details. This means that most people are reluctant to hand over their personal numbers. However, offering an incentive has been shown to make people more willing to do so. The two incentives that seem to work best are discounts and products. You can offer reasonable discounts on some of your more popular products for everyone who opts in and give yourself a chance of growing your SMS mailing list by over 500% according to one study.

Make Your Website Work for You

Your website is one of your most important marketing tools as it is crucial for list growth. The right calls to action can entice people to leave their contact details including their phone numbers. Additionally, add a required phone number field on your website’s forms. If you decide to do this, be very clear about what you will do with the phone number as people may abandon the form if they do not know why you want their phone numbers.

Include Numbers from Other Software

We know businesses already collect a lot of contact data on their customers. All of these data are added to customer relationship management software for easy management. Since customers gave their data to you willingly, it is not unethical to use it in your marketing efforts. To make the most of these data, integrate the SRM tool you already have with an SMS marketing platform to start sending SMS to these numbers.

When looking for platforms that allow for these integrations, check out Tatango.com. Tatango is an SMS marketing software, allowing targeted messaging for marketers, political campaigns, and nonprofits. Once you integrate your CRM or other supported data management tool with Tatango, you will see your SMS mailing list grow instantly and you can then start sending out your marketing messages.

Utilize Referrals

People are often more receptive to a message if they hear it from someone they know or trust. The people in your current mailing list or even past customers can be utilized to help grow your mailing list. Offer an incentive for each referral they bring in.

You can also use your followers and fans on social media for these referrals. Put out relevant content asking people to ask others to join your SMS mailing list, outlining the benefits for those that join as well as those who refer to them.

Growing an SMS mailing list can be challenging especially because people do not like giving out their numbers. However, a little creativity and persistence should lead you to some effective ways of doing so, such as those outlined above.