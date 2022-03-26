Four Ways To Increase Your Android Battery Life

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Smartphones are part of our daily lives, we carry them to almost every location we find ourselves in. It has evolved to become a necessity for us over the years, it can be used to access many things on the internet like the popular social media apps (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter), reading novels, editing pictures, playing games and many more. The use of a mobile phone has evolved from just making calls to many incredible features the world is still exploring. This is why many get sad when it turns off or when it runs out of battery.

Several factors come into play when it comes to the battery life of your Android phone. Bright screens, fast processors, fast internet connection, and background apps all contribute to reducing the battery life of an Android smartphone. This is why manufacturers are now introducing more powerful batteries to new smartphones to compensate for this deficit. However, in this article curated by best Australia online casino, we will be exploring a few ways you can improve the battery life of your Android phone.

Activating Power Saving Mode

One of the best ways to ensure your battery last longer than it normally does is to switch it into the power saving mode, which will sever all functions and apps that are eating the battery life at that point. You can always gain access to this in your Settings if it isn’t included in your notification drawer.

Reduce Your Phone Screen

Smartphones screens are always big and bright, but that is one of the reasons for the immense loss in battery life. You can probably work just fine without your device being in the brightest setting. To turn down the brightness of your phone, you can draw down the notification bar or you can navigate to Display settings to reduce the brightness. You should also consider disabling the auto-brightness feature which also contributes to the reduction of battery life. This feature usually adjusts to the right brightness depending on your environment, however, it can also raise the brightness higher than it needs to be. Turn off the Adaptive brightness, and you’ll find out that you can still operate your device in the darkest night.

Let Your Screen Turn Off

Some people let their device have a screen timeout of 1-5 minutes, which is kind of strange. If you’re not using a phone at a particular moment let it turn off and save battery that is better than leaving it on and letting it contribute to draining your battery life before you pick it up once more. To reduce the screen timeout, navigate to the Display setting and find the Screen timeout option. You can set it so that your screen turns off when not in use.

If you’re the type that is concerned about the battery life of your device, then you should also consider turning off the always-on display feature of your phone. Do that, and you’ll have more screen time to play your favourite games at casino en ligne francais.

Taking Control Of Your Apps

Many stubborn apps will continue to run in the background even when you’re not using them. You can put unused apps to sleep in the Battery or App Power Management settings. You can select the Background usage limit and activate Put unused apps to sleep to ensure that such apps won’t drain your battery life.

You can also use this to know which apps are currently draining your battery life, and if you’re not using the app anymore, you can just uninstall or disable it. You can check the battery usage of the app in your Settings.