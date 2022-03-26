Four Top Mobile Phone Brands In The World

Share this...

Mobile phones have come a long way to be regarded the way we see them in the 21st century. Now mobile phones have become part of our daily lives, we almost can’t go anywhere without our smartphones these days. They are the most used devices across the world with the tremendous growth of the mobile industry playing a huge role in this department. Mobile phones have constantly evolved, and their evolutions come hand-in-hand with technological advancements over the years.

With the popularity of mobile phones in this age, you can also be sure that the mobile industry is extremely fierce and competitive as mobile brands seek to gain the upper hand over others to stay at their peak. Everybody wants to get their hands on a smartphone with the best features and best rates, however, there are tens of popular mobile brands in the market. In this article, we will be listing a few of the most popular mobile brands across the world.

Samsung

Samsung is a major phone company across the world, it is recognized as one of the biggest and most famous mobile brands in the world. Founded in South Korea in 1938, the smartphone company emerged on the list as one of the most trusted brands in the world with the top-quality facilities offered by the companies and its top-notch smartphones.

The smartphones produced by this company always come with the best features and innovative software. They are user-friendly, cost-effective with the proper customer care facility. The mobile phones produced by this company are always in-demand as they have the status of the highest sold smartphones in the world. Its highest selling phones are Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and many more. Its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 is en route to joining this list too.

Apple

Apple could be said to have revolutionized the mobile industry with its many innovations in iOS. Apple is an American multinational technology company that is known to be one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Just like with Samsun, Apple mobile phones are extremely easy to use (user-friendly) and they come loaded with impressive features.

The most popular Apple smartphone is the newly launched iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

Huawei

Huawei is one of the most popular smartphone brands across the world. Founded by Ren Zhengfei in China back in 1987, it was able to establish itself as a major smartphone brand across the world with the amazing features it drops in its phones. The most popular smartphones released by this brand are Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 and more.

Xiaomi

Another popular Chinese multinational smartphone company, however, Xiaomi is one of the youngest in the smartphone business as it was founded in April 2010 by Lei Jun. Xiaomi’s flagship phones are the Redmi series which comes with Xioami’s user interface called MIUI. The company’s quick rise is owed to the immense investment is allocated to the constant innovation in technology.