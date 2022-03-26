Four Best Online Fax Services For Mac

Share this...

Fax software is the best, easiest and cheapest method to send and receive faxes from a Mac as you won't need fax machines, paper, modems or even phone lines. Nowadays, fax machines are no longer a necessity in an office or in our home as they always take up space in a room. In this article, we will be listing a few of the most popular online fax services you can use for your Mac laptops without using fax machines.

RingCentral

RingCentral is one of the most popular and useful online fax services for Mac users, and it offers up to 1500 free fax pages a month, which is plenty when compared to other fax administration in the business. Unlike other online fax services, RingCentral allows its users to move up to telephone, video conferencing and faxing.

With this platform, you can send and receive faxes from your Mac as it will provide its users with a fax number that could let you send and receive faxes from your Mac through email.

Faxplus

Faxplus is another popular online fax service known amongst Mac users, it boasts of a dependable and secure fax administration that lets you decide the free fax number or the ability to move your fax number to a new supplier.

While Faxplus offers a free form that lets you send up to 10 faxes for free, you will have to pay for an arrangement to get faxes as well as a committed fax number. This service doesn’t stop with the Mac OS, it is also available for iOS and Android where you can filter reports, edit marks and forward documents. There are different plans for people that intend to send a mass number of faxes and you’ll be sent an affirmation email when your fax is sent successfully.

Wisefax

Wisefax is one of the most popular online fax services available for Mac users. With this software, you can send but not receive faxes without a membership. It lets you transfer your fax reports in different configurations and you can take a picture of a report and transfer it to Wisefax for sending. You'll also get an affirmation email to let you know that your fax has been sent.

CocoFax

This is a fast-rising online fax service available for all Mac users with all its amazing features and services being visible at GoogleFaxFree, where all fax news and trends are located.

With Cocofax, you gain access to different faxing options and it is a trustworthy fax software for Mac users. If you are a new user, you can get free faxing time for 30 days and you can opt-out of the membership if you don’t like the software that much.

While there are several online fax services you can use on your Mac, you should at least try using the ones listed above before making further research on others.