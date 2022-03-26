Five Hidden Android Features You Should Know

Share this...

Smartphones have become a part of our daily lives and many people seek to get the best out of their smartphones. In this article, we will be listing a few hidden Android tricks that you should know.

Adding WhatsApp Chat Shortcut To Home Screen

This feature is extremely useful when you don’t wish to enter WhatsApp or get distracted by the many stories uploaded by your friends. You can easily add the shortcut of any chat, individual or group, to your home screen for easy access. Learn how to below;

The first step is opening WhatsApp, then long-press the chat you wish to add to your home screen. Three dots will appear on the top right corner of the WhatsApp screen, and tapping it will let you see various options. Tap on “Add Chat Shortcut” and navigate to your home screen where you’ll find the shortcut of the chat. Quite easy?

Floating Keyboard

Imagine having your Keyboard floating around your screen just as you want it to. With this feature, you can resize, change the colour, and theme of your Keyboard. To activate this feature, you have to download the Google Gboard Keyboard App from the PlayStore and select it as the main input method.

After activating it as the main input method, open any messaging app like WhatsApp or SMS. Try to start a new chat to bring out the Gboard Keyboard. Navigate to the top right corner of the keyboard where you'll see three dots aligned horizontally and tap it. Select "Floating" in the options given. And that's it, your keyboard will float on the screen as you want. You can even resize the keyboard if you want. Cool, right?

Offline Google Maps

Navigation Maps have proven to be a very important app to have on your smartphone. It is especially useful when you’re travelling to places for the first time. But what happens when you can’t connect to the internet? This is where Offline Google Maps comes in. With this app, you can easily download your desired Maps for offline use before you run out of internet connection.

To do this, open the Google Maps app, and click on your Profile which can be seen at the top right corner. You’ll be given a menu on the left where you’ll see “Offline Maps”, select it. Then tap on “Select Your Own Map”. Select your desired map and click on download. And your map will be available for offline use.

Triple Tap For Zooming

This will come in handy for those with poor eyesight. Tapping the screen three times will magnify a spot on your Android screen and you’ll be able to zoom in and out.

To do this, navigate to Settings. Navigate to Accessibility>Visibility Enhancement>Magnification>On. From there tap Triple Tap to Zoom. And you’re done with that.

The Android smartphones have several hidden features that can’t be counted on one hand, it is left for you to explore the hidden features all by yourself.