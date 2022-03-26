Best TikTok Filters Of 2022

Share this...

TikTok is celebrated for its fun filters and cool effects. Unlike Instagram's limited selection for posts, TikTok has a massive library of filters and effects that is always updated with new options to try. So if you haven't played around with the G6 filter or the Dog Face effect, now's your chance. Below is a list of popular TikTok filters.

What are TikTok filters?

The filters on TikTok are similar to the ones you can find on Instagram. They change the color balance, lighting, contrast, and exposure of your video with a single click. They can help your video look more cinematic like it was shot a long time ago, or like it takes place in a dream—all depending on which one you choose.

Often, people confuse Filters with Effects on TikTok, so it’s important to note the difference. Filters only change the look and feel of a video, and are divided into four categories: Portrait, Landscape, Food, and Vibe. Under each category, there are multiple presets to choose from.

The effects are much more versatile, and can actually add things on top of your video (or behind it), alter the appearance of your face, make things run in slow motion, reverse your video, and more. Some of the most popular effects are Green Screen and various Beauty Effects.

Green Screen and Green Screen Video

Possibly the most popular Effects on all of TikTok, the Green Screen duo remove the background and lets you upload a photo or video in its place. You can film in space, on top of a volcano, inside of someone else’s music video — the world is your studio.

To set a photo or video as your green screen background, save it to your phone’s Photos app. When you tap the Green Screen effect, a little toolbar will appear that lets you choose what background you want.

Color Blast

This effect ramps up the saturation on your video, turning every color into a burst of neon. It’s also got a secondary effect: Point your camera at anything even slightly shiny, and it’ll glow and glitter like stars.

If you really want to shine bright like a diamond, this is the Effect for you.

Warmth

Filters are split up into a few different categories, based on what you’re filming. Warmth is a “Portrait” Filter, meaning that it’s made for selfies and other close-range videos of people.

And out of the 17 Portrait Filters that TikTok offers, Warmth is definitely our pick. It raises the saturation a bit, deepening the most vivid colors around you. It's especially good at emphasizing warm colors like red and orange, which can liven up your appearance.

Slow Zoom

Like something out of a horror movie, the Slow Zoom effect will steadily close in on whatever you point your camera at. Before you film, it’ll even let you pick how long you want the zoom to go for.

Slow Zoom is great for quick time lapses, videos where you want the audience to focus on a specific point, and of course just being plain creepy. Try it next time you’re filming your face.

California

Like the name suggests, California is a “Landscape” Filter, designed for filming outside. This Filter changes the white balance, brightening up your shot and making some colors more vivid.

If you’re filming somewhere that’s painted in darker or duller colors, try the California Filter. It can bring some new life to your environment.