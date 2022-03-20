Share this...

Cheat Sheet – Ace phone interviews with these must-know tips

How do you ensure a successful interview when the interviewer is just a voice to you or a face across a digital screen?

Should you stick to the same rules that apply to face-to-face interviews or take a different approach?

This cheat sheet can answer those questions for you. It covers the prep work that needs your attention, common questions you can expect, how to handle the interview itself, and other basics to help you tackle interviews confidently when voice or video calls are involved.

Offered Free by: MakeUseOf

See All Resources from: MakeUseOf