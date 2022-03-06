6 Ways Social Media Impacts Consumer Behavior

Share this...

Today, 4.55 billion people use social media for one reason or another. What used to be a novelty that was viewed with skepticism is now a part of everyday life for a huge chunk of the population. The global pandemic has contributed to this trend in a big part, and it’s safe to assume that the popularity of social media will continue to increase over time.

Companies from across the industries have picked up on this new opportunity to engage with customers. We’re not talking about Fortune 500 companies that heavily invest in their social media presence — as many as 90 million small businesses leverage Facebook and other social media platforms too. It was only a matter of time before social media users would begin using these platforms to make purchases.

With 47% of millennials — allegedly the largest generation group alongside Gen Z — being influenced by social media when shopping online, it’s no wonder that small and medium-sized businesses are prioritizing crafting intricate digital marketing campaigns. Take a look at exactly how social media impacts customer behavior:

#1 It builds product/service awareness

When every business on the planet has a social media account, you must stand out in the competitive marketplace. To make it easier for potential customers to find your product or service, distribute your content across several social media channels. Not only will this attract the right audience, but it’ll also help build product awareness.

This is how you’ll influence the behavior of your customer behavior by having a distinct voice that’s reflected in every social media post. Adopting a sense of identity can go a long way in boosting your brand image and developing credibility.

#2 It’s packed with customer reviews that act as a social proof

There’s barely anyone in this day and age who doesn’t check reviews before going through with the purchase. Social media, in particular, makes it easy to share your experience with the brand, thus exposing its wrongdoings, if there are any. A staggering 94% confess that an online review has influenced them to avoid doing business with a company. All it takes is a single negative review from someone whose issue wasn’t resolved.

The authenticity factor associated with social media reviews can make or break a customer’s decision to engage with a brand. Since many customers discover a product via word-of-mouth, companies should approach customer feedback with consideration.

#3 It uses influencer marketing to appeal to the target audience

The notion of a social media influencer isn’t new — it’s been a driver of business growth since 2009. Nowadays, everyone’s familiar with influencer marketing and its impact on customers that often exceeds other forms of digital advertising in terms of exposure and revenue. It helps that social media users are naturally more drawn to recommendations made by someone they view as a role model.

Here are some more statistics: 70% of teenagers put their trust in influencers over traditional celebrities. Since Gen Z constitutes a big part of social media shoppers, companies should plan their digital marketing around this data. The more (positive) feedback you’ll get, the higher are the chances of it prompting your prospects to make the purchase.

#4 It serves as a customer support hotline

Modern-day customers would much rather reach out to a company on social media than via email or a phone call. It’s quick, easy, and gets the job done much more efficiently and without a long wait time. A nice bonus is that your customers are also more likely to get a personalized response crafted by a social media manager.

Keep in mind that 79% of customers anticipate a response from a company within 24 hours. This means that you can’t leave your customers hanging when you receive a DM on Instagram and should respond as soon as possible. As a result, you have better chances of leaving a good impression on your customers and prompt them to leave a positive review about their customer experience.

#5 It helps find the latest promotions and discounts

Everyone loves freebies, and your customers aren’t an exception. When they follow you on Instagram or Facebook, they get access to all the posts and updates on your timeline or your feed, including those advertising a sale or a special discount. This makes them want to click on the announcement of the promotion and perhaps even consider making the purchase.

Did you know that 64% of online customers wait for sales before buying something they’ve been eyeing for some time? It’s not surprising then that they jump on the opportunity to buy a product for a discounted price when it’s made public on social media. You can use it to your advantage when deciding what posts to create for optimal profits.

#6 It allows for a two-way engagement with brands

Whereas in the past a brand used to be a far-distance entity that couldn’t be reached, today, the gap between the company and a customer isn’t as wide. Social media enables customers to interact with brands by liking their posts, commenting on them, and sharing them with their friends and family. This makes for a highly-engaging space where it’s easy to build meaningful connections all while establishing a good brand reputation.

When building your social media presence, don’t steer clear from responding to your audience’s messages and conducting polls to learn more about every single one of your customers. If you’re being attentive to their responses and strive to deliver on your promise, consider your job done.