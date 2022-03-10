10 best Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Share this...

The Nintendo Switch is now five years into its life and shows no signs of slowing down. Here are all the new Switch games coming to the console in 2022.

ARMS

Nintendo’s newest take on the fighting game genre, ARMS combines cartoonish aesthetics, sci-fi weapons, and arm-stretching boxing into an accessible, offbeat fighter with a lot of variety. It’s a polished, fun, competitive game that bears more than a passing visual similarity to Splatoon. Though time will tell if ARMS gains any momentum within the esports scene, the game offers plenty of opportunities to swing fists at your friends.

Bayonetta 2

Bayonetta 2 is another fantastic game that launched on the wrong system. Years later its initial release, Bayo 2 still stands as one of the best action games out there, and now that it’s been ported from the Wii U to the Switch it can get the attention and devotion it deserves. Tight controls, robust challenge, and plenty of style make this stand out as a pinnacle of action games.

Bravely Default II

Modern Final Fantasy games have become their own beasts, but games like Bravely Default II remind us why we fell in love with those classic Square Enix JRPGs. In battle, you can either perform multiple actions at once (Brave) or wait to save up for later turns (Default), which opens up many strategic possibilities. On Switch, the diorama world looks more beautiful and nostalgic than ever.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The Switch has gotten a reputation as a machine for game ports, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Wii U wasn’t the massive hit the Wii was, but it still had several excellent games that went underappreciated in their time. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is one of them, a sequel to Donkey Kong Country Returns with even more challenge and variety. The Switch version of this game adds Funky Kong Mode, an easier setting and new playable character (Funky Kong himself) that makes the surprisingly brutal platforming feel a little less punishing.

Game Builder Garage

If you thought Super Mario Maker was a great way to learn about game development, give Game Builder Garage a spin. This incredibly powerful 3D game creation tool lets you make anything from platformers to racing games to puzzle mysteries. Thorough, friendly tutorials explain the robust “Nodon” coding language, so even novices can create hitboxes and manipulate the Z-axis like pros.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a serene farming simulator that seems so simple, you’ll wonder how you just lost three straight hours playing it. This laid-back role playing game tasks you with turning a messy field into a thriving farm, one filled with vibrant characters, gorgeous pixel art and no shortage of fun activities. Stardew Valley’s many townspeople are charming and memorable, and whether you’re meticulously planting crops for a big payday or are exploring the mysterious mines, it’s easy to get completely lost in developer ConcernedApe’s 16-bit world. And thanks to a recent multiplayer update, you can even enjoy the game with friends.

Cuphead

One of the best platformers of the decade is finally on Nintendo Switch, and it’s as fun, beautiful and brutally difficult as ever. Cuphead marries airtight, extremely challenging bullet-hell 2D sidescrolling action with a delightful jazz soundtrack and hand-drawn 1930s inspired artwork that looks ripped right out of a classic Disney cartoon. The result is a crushingly hard game that you’ll feel compelled to push through thanks to its satisfying shoot-em-up action and entrancing aesthetics. Studio MDHR’s indie masterpiece feels especially at home on Switch, whether you’re taking on the Devil and his cronies with a friend in local co-op or knocking out a few bosses on the go.

Celeste

In a sea of excellent indie platformers on Switch, Celeste stands out as one of the absolute best Nintendo Switch games available. This pixelated, ultra-tight 2D sidescroller is simple yet immensely satisfying, as you’ll use your jump, dash and wallgrab to avoid spikes, pits and all manner of spooky spectres in screen after screen of precise platforming challenges. Celeste’s best-in-class 2D action is complemented by a touching and cleverly told story about dealing with mental illness, and the whole package is wrapped up in an unforgettable synth soundtrack that alternates between serene and haunting.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is an amalgamation of roguelikes and metroidvanias, and the result is a game that will likely be considered one of the best in both genres for years to come. Set in a procedurally generated castle, you play as a reanimated mass of cells taking hold of a prisoner's body. The labyrinthine castle is crawling with dangerous enemies and littered with secrets waiting to be uncovered. Each time you die–which tends to happen fairly regularly–you have to start over again.

Eastward

Eastward is a gorgeous Nintendo Switch console exclusive (also on PC) developed by Pixpil and published by Chuckefish. The top-down adventure stars a duo of adventurers–Sam and John–who are exiled from their subterranean mining world and forced to explore the outside world. As an action-adventure game with dungeons, puzzles, and a whole stable of interesting enemies and bosses, it’s easy to draw comparisons to classic The Legend of Zelda games. Eastward is also marked by great writing and a really unique world that’s a joy to explore.