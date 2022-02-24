What’s behind Facebook’s decline in users?

Share this...

For the first time since its debut over 17 years ago, Facebook’s total number of users declined. The social media platform lost about half a million global daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, according to the quarterly earnings report of Meta, its parent company.

That might not seem like a major drop relative to its under 1.93 billion total daily active users, but it represents a low point for a metrics-driven company whose user base long grown at a rapid pace across its different apps. The statistic shows how Meta has struggled to stay relevant to younger users, many of whom are drawn to competing apps like TikTok. And it places even more pressure on Meta’s big bet on the metaverse — a VR/AR-enabled alternative universe that CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees as the future of the internet — to work out.

Zuckerberg blamed the fall on a decline in younger users, who favored Facebook's rivals over the two-decade-old social network. Shortly afterwards, Meta's share price slumped by 25% and $230 billion was wiped off its market value. It was reportedly one of the biggest single-day declines ever recorded.

Meta’s overall earnings of $33.6 billion did narrowly beat expectations, but the impact of a user exodus and Apple’s privacy changes indicate big problems ahead for the data hungry firm.

“What’s unique is that TikTok is so big as a competitor already, and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate off of a very large base,” said Zuckerberg. He went on to say, “I think overall engagement will grow … and that’s why we’re optimistic about the future. But there’s a lot of work to do here.”

On the earnings call, Meta CFO David Wehner said this drop in user growth was due in part to increased competition from other apps.

“We believe competitive services are negatively impacting growth, particularly with younger audiences,” said Wehner, who also cited an increase in internet data prices in India as a reason for the slowdown. Facebook has an estimated 350 million users in India, which is its biggest market. But what exactly could be wrong?

Meta’s $10 billion iOS deficit

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy feature—which stops firms such as Facebook from tracking people through iPhone identifiers—is hitting the firm hard, it’s been confirmed. It had previously been predicted that the impact would cost $10 billion—a figure repeated this week by Meta CFO Dave Wehner following the firm’s earnings report, according to CNBC.

“We believe the impact of iOS overall is a headwind on our business in 2022,” he said. “It’s on the order of $10 billion, so it’s a pretty significant headwind for our business.”

And the consequences of Apple’s privacy changes could be even worse, Facebook owner Meta admits. The $10 billion figure is just an estimate, Wehner said.

New Name, Not the Solution

Last year, the Facebook-Meta rebrand happened at just the right time for the Zuckerberg owned firm. Its reputation was already being hammered after numerous privacy scandals and whisleblower allegations—the Facebook name had become toxic.

The firm, which had made its ambitions clear when it bought VR gaming company Oculus in 2014, wants to be a key part of the metaverse when it arrives. To do that, it needed a new name. The metaverse may prove the company’s “last chance saloon”, says Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET.