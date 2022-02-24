Truth Social: All to know about Trump’s social media platform

Share this...

Former US President, Donald Trump, recently launched his social network after being banned in from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over a year ago.

Named Truth Social, the new platform – which has been likened in appearance to Twitter – was presented as “America’s “Big Tent” social media platform when it was announced in 2021, one that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology”.

Mobile app market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates that Truth Social hit 412,000 installs in 48 hours. The app’s audience is still smaller than platforms like Facebook and Twitter that have been around for years.

“What makes Truth Social different!? We are a social media platform that is free from political discrimination,” reads the app’s description. Social media companies have long denied allegations that they intentionally censor conservative speech, noting that they have rules against hate speech and inciting violence.

Here’s what you need to know about Truth Social:

Why did Trump launch his own social media app?

Tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter made the rare move last year to bar Trump, a sitting president, from its services because of concerns his remarks would incite more violence after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. Trump used these social networks to push baseless claims of election fraud after Joe Biden won the 2020 US presidential election.

When these companies suspended Trump, the former US president also lost his ability to reach his nearly 90 million Twitter followers and his nearly 35 million Facebook followers.

In October, TMGT announced it would launch a new social network, called Truth Social, that would roll out in the first quarter of 2022. “I created Truth Social and TMGT to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” Trump said in a press release.

How does Truth Social work?

The app's design looks like a clone of Twitter. Users can create a profile that shows who they're following. You're able to comment, share and like posts, which are called Truths. The app includes a feed so you can read posts from other followers. Users can also share photos, news stories and video links.

There’s direct messaging, a dark mode and notifications, according to the app’s description.

Is Truth Social just for conservatives?

Even though conservatives have been moving to alternatives outside of Facebook and Twitter such as Parler and Gettr, Truth Social doesn’t market itself as an app for conservatives.

The app’s description says it has a “big tent” approach, and it describes an outdoor event tent at a wedding filled with libertarians, conservatives and liberals.

“Although we don’t always agree with each other, we welcome these varied opinions and the robust conversation they bring,” the description says.

To use the app, you do have to be at least 18 years old.

Can you say anything you want on Truth Social?

No. Like other social networks, the app has rules users agree to when they accept the app’s terms of service.

One section, called prohibited activities, outlines everything users agree not to do. That includes tricking, defrauding or misleading the company and other users “especially in any attempt to learn sensitive account information such as user passwords” and filing “false reports of abuse or misconduct.”

You also aren’t allowed to impersonate other users or use any information obtained from the app to “harass, abuse or harm another person.” In some cases, Truth Social’s rules are more strict than Twitter’s. For example, Twitter allows users to post pornography if the content is marked as sensitive, but Truth Social says sexual content or language isn’t allowed.

User-generated content also can’t be false, inaccurate or misleading or include threats of violence, according to Truth Social’s terms of service. Apps such as Facebook and Twitter have similar rules, but users have disagreed with how the companies interpreted their policies.