Top Four Stocks To Buy This Week

If you intend to build a portfolio of stocks and shares in the long term, the best tip you can get is to remain diversified as possible. What this means is investing in a large number of stocks from different industries and sectors.

Procter & Gamble

This is one of the most prominent and established companies in the US as the firm origins dated back to 1837. Known for specializing in consumer goods, this company is one of the best shares you can add to your portfolio today as it is considered to be a staple stock, which means that Procter & Gamble is in demand regardless of how low or high the economy is performing.

In the last five years, Procter & Gamble’s shares have gone up 85%. The stocks were able to increase by 22% on a 1-year basis with the company currently offering a stable dividend policy that is giving a running yield of over 2%.

Coca-Cola

Looking for the best shares to buy this week for dividends, then Coca-Cola should be the one to buy. It is known to be the best dividend payer in the markets as it was able to increase in annual distribution for over 50 years consecutively.

With the belief that this consecutive run of annual increase won’t be ending anytime soon, Coca-Cola will prove to be the best for those that prefer consistent income payment. Coca-Cola was able to rise 25% in the last 12 months.

Tesla

Tesla is a trillion-dollar company and it is also listed on the NASDAQ. Despite having been around for over a decade, the company is still regarded as a strong growth stock. Over the last five years, the automobile company witnessed its shares increase by almost 2,000%. Ever since it made its debut in IPO back in 2010, the growth figure of the company remains at 25,000%. Tesla didn’t announce its first full-year profit till early 2021, which meant that the company had been running an annual loss since it was first established in 2003.

What this means for Tesla shareholders is that there’s still lots of potential for the company, especially when you consider how the company’s sales numbers are improving.

Nvidia

With a market capitalization of over $600 billion, Nvidia is among the largest companies listed on NASDAQ. Nvidia is mainly known to be heavily involved in graphics processing units (GPU), however, it has managed to diversify into automotive technology, mobile hardware, and computing chips.

Nvidia has made several headlines over the years, and it is counted among the fastest-growing stocks in the last five years. Nvidia stocks have been able to rise 87% and 864% over a one-year and five-year basis.