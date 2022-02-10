TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Satori , creator of the first DataSecOps (Data Security Operations) platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, today announced it has been named a gold winner in four categories in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Data Governance, Data Security, Identity & Access Management, and Secure Access. Satori’s DataSecOps platform streamlines and secures data access across any and all types of environments to meet compliance needs without inhibiting accessibility that drives business decisions.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners have been selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

“We are honored that Satori’s DataSecOps platform has been selected as a winner in these four categories among so many other worthy nominations,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and Co-founder of Satori. “With more data and users moving to the cloud, securing access to sensitive data in these environments is critical. Our customers chose Satori for its ease of use, flexibility, comprehensive functionality and competitive pricing. This recognition further validates that Satori is the data security solution of choice for the modern data infrastructure.”

Details about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® and the full list of 2022 finalists and winners are available at https://cybersecurity- excellence-awards.com/2022- cybersecurity-excellence- awards/ .