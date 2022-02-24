Meta launches Reels Feature On Facebook

Share this...

In an attempt to lure people back into the Facebook world, Meta is launching a short video feature termed Facebook Reels.

In the announcement, Meta revealed that Facebook Reels will be available in over 150 countries, and will be available for both Android and iOS. It also announced that it is “introducing better ways to help creators to earn money, new creative tools, and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels.”

This announcement was made prior to the challenges Meta has been facing. Earlier in February, Facebook announced a decline of its daily active users for the first time, when it reported low quarterly results.

Facebook has been in fierce competition with TikTok and YouTube, which has been grabbing attention as well as taking a good amount of advertising revenue. Aside from this, Facebook also had to face the impact of Apple’s privacy changes.

It was revealed by Dave Wehner, Meta’s chief financial officer, that the impact of Apple’s privacy changes might be in the order of $10 billion this year. This means that Facebook will be dealing with some losses in its finances brought about by the changes made to Apple’s privacy along with the increased competition and declining active users.

With these challenges, Meta has lost a third of its market value with its market capitalization now at $550 billion, after seeing its share price fall from $323.08 before financial results to $202.08 which is the current trading price.

The launch of this Facebook Reels will serve as a hope for Meta to increase its daily active users once more and possibly take a flight to fight against the competition YouTube and TikTok bring.

On Tuesday, a Facebook post was released by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said: “Reels is already our fastest-growing content format by far, and today we’re making it available to everyone on Facebook globally.

“We want Reels to be the best place for creators to connect with their community and make a living, so we’re launching new monetization tools too. More details in the comments.”

It was reported by the platform that videos take half of the time people spend on Facebook, and it went on to announce the new ways creators could make money through the new Reels feature.

“We’re creating a variety of opportunities for creators to earn money for their reels,” the platform stated. “Our Reels Play bonus program, part of our $1 billion creator investment, pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views of their qualifying reels.”

“In the coming months, we’ll expand the bonus program to more countries, so more creators can get rewarded for creating reels that their communities love,” it added.

Soon, full-screen ads between Reels will roll out to users, as the platform is still testing the overlay ads with banners and stickers for creators.