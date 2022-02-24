Is Bitcoin still the ‘digital gold’?

Share this...

Gold and Bitcoin have been hailed as investors’ choice assets. In fact the latter is referred to as “digital gold” by its backers. The term refers to the idea that bitcoin can provide a store of value similar to gold — one that’s uncorrelated with other financial markets, like stocks.

Bitcoin bulls also see the cryptocurrency as a “safe haven” asset that can serve as a hedge against global economic uncertainty and increasing prices, which reduce the purchasing power of sovereign currencies like the U.S. dollar.

Gold has dominated the economies and markets for thousands of years as a means of exchange and holding wealth. Bitcoin was launched in 2009 and only achieved widespread recognition several years later

With inflation at historic highs, you’d expect this would be bitcoin’s time to shine — U.S. consumer prices last month rose the most since February 1982, according to Labor Department figures.

Instead, the cryptocurrency has lost almost half of its value since reaching an all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November. That’s led analysts to question whether its status as a form of “digital gold” still rings true.

The latest declines for bitcoin came in tandem with a rout in global stocks, with the S&P 500 closing out Tuesday’s session in correction territory. Bitcoin’s price has increasingly been tracking moves in the stock market, with correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 steadily rising.

Experts say cryptocurrencies have become more closely linked to other speculative parts of the market such as tech stocks, which are falling due to fears that lofty valuations may come down as the Federal Reserve and other central banks begin to hike interest rates and wind down their huge stimulus packages.

“The correlation between crypto and stocks has been high over the last few months on both inflation-related macro news and the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical situation,” Chris Dick, a quantitative trader at crypto market maker B2C2, told CNBC.

Bitcoin’s latest tumble, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified, saw it diverge further from gold this year, raising more questions over the token’s viability as a safe haven. Its prices slumped nearly 11% from Wednesday’s level, coming below a key $35,000 support level as Russia’s declaration of war against Ukraine rattled financial markets.

In contrast, gold jumped more than 2% as investors piled into the age-old safe haven. The move highlights the growing rift between Bitcoin and the yellow metal this year. While gold prices have risen about 8%, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has shed nearly a third of its value.

The decline has challenged earlier notions of Bitcoin being a viable gold alternative, considering its decentralized nature and general detachment from the broader financial space. These aspects of the currency were widely lauded during Bitcoin’s stellar rally last year, where it surged to nearly $70,000.

But while the rally was indeed steep, a large portion of it was backed by institutional interest in the token. The influx of big investment houses has seen Bitcoin behave more like conventional markets, specifically, stocks.

Losses in Bitcoin this year have mirrored those in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which is down about 22%.

Gold the preferred inflation hedge?

Fears of rising inflation had also seen markets tout Bitcoin as a potential inflation hedge, ie, returns on the currency would be consistently above annual inflation rates.

But with the token trading down for the year, such a notion seems rendered moot. Gold on the other hand, is trading close to the level of annual inflation in the U.S.- which had surged by 7.5% in January. The reading had rattled crypto markets earlier in February, while supporting gold.

Bitcoin’s recent sensitivity to inflation also makes it averse to rising interest rates. A bulk of the token’s decline this year has been driven by hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, which has planned a rate hike in March.