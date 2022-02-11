How to Thrive in Your Computer Science Career

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Computer science covers a wide range of different tasks and roles, allowing you a lot of freedom in terms of where you take your career. With a strong, flexible foundation, you can work in IT, software development, research, analysis, and so much more. With the right skillset you can move past specialist and into managerial and executive roles as well, and that is where the big bucks come into play.

Regardless of what you want out of your career, computer science is a great foundation to start with. With how digital the world is today, you can work in practically every industry and really focus on the work that you find most exciting. There are so many ways you can apply an expertise in coding and computer science that the world is your oyster, and to truly thrive, you can use these top tips to help.

1. Know When to Earn a Masters

Earning an undergraduate in computer science is a no-brainer. It helps you apply for many entry-level positions and then work your way up in your field. You’ll find that practical experience trumps further education as well, which may make you wonder when, precisely, to earn a master’s – and if you should at all.

If you want to branch into computer science from another STEM field, then a master in computer science is the best approach. You can go from mathematics to programming and prepare yourself for a unique role within finance institutions. You can go from engineering into computer science and prepare yourself for a thrilling new career in autonomous vehicle design. There are many instances where you can improve your career by branching into computer science. So long as you have a few essential prerequisite courses, this will always be better done with a master’s, especially one you can complete online.

For those with a computer science background already, that masters can help you expand your capabilities sooner, allowing you to enter higher-level positions faster and take a jack-of-all-trades approach. If you find you are being boxed into a specialty that you don’t like, then earning a master’s can open up your career options again and prepare you for higher-level positions.

2. Always Invest in your own Personal Projects

Personal projects are most useful at the start of your career. You won’t have the same level of professional experience as some of the other candidates, so using your personal projects is how you can showcase your skill set. Personal projects are also a great way to earn practical knowledge and really put what you learn during your education to use.

Though personal projects are a great way to kickstart your career, don’t ever stop committing to them. Advancing through your career will give you greater skills and, more importantly, a better working knowledge of what your industry needs. You can then commit your personal time to creating a unique solution or program. Work out the bugs and find a few financial backers, and you can start a business of your own.

Owning and managing a business that is based around an IP you own is how you outpace all your working competition and go right into the big bucks. If you can create a program that is used around the world, you can go from earning a six-figure salary to a seven or eight-figure salary.

This isn’t a guarantee, but the fact is it never hurts to invest time and effort into your own projects. At a minimum, it will keep your skills sharp and give you a more personal project to focus on that really touches on your interests where your career may not.

3. Build Your Reputation

You want to build your reputation. This means publishing those projects or even entering competitions. It means writing technical and advice articles to be published in top magazines and other publications. If you have the time working on or alongside academics to have your work published professionally amongst academic circles is another great way to build your reputation.

Work on building your soft skills as well, particularly in communication. Earning massive salaries and working in executive-level positions means being able to charm people and communicate well. Those skills are not always innate and easy to come by, so practicing, using coaches, going through workshops, or other therapies are all going to come in handy.

The reason why communication is such an important skill is because you need to be able to explain what you are doing and the why behind it to those without a technical background. The more you can explain complex systems and requirements to the layperson, the greater your value will be to your employer.

The only exception is if you work for a tech company and those that work above you – including the owner – are technical experts themselves. Most situations won’t be like this, however, so investing in your soft skills and working to build your reputation both within tech circles and in your wider industry is a must when it comes to your career.

4. Learn How to Negotiate

Having a reputation and a great resume may seem like all you need to get the best situation every time. It isn’t. At the end of the day, your employer will want to hire you for as little as possible. Having multiple employers who want to hire you immediately works to help your negotiating power, but that means nothing if you cannot also back yourself up.

Learn how to negotiate first by being clear on what you want. Part of this means your salary, but a larger portion means negotiating what your job entails. Be honest about what you can get done and how many people you need working under you to do the job well. Being honest and accurate about the results you can offer is far better than trying to oversell yourself.

Negotiate for your needs, and provide exceptional results. This is how you continuously wow your employers and open new doors for your career.