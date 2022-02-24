Four Best Features Of The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Share this...

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra can be considered the best Android phone you can have right now. There are so many things to love about the new flagship from Samsung, we will be talking about a few of them in this article. So, stay tuned.

Amazing Display

Every year Samsung drops a new phone, the first thing that’s always praised is the amazing screen, with many reviewers always proclaiming the day to be the best. Yet, every year, the company always manages to outdo itself, as it provides its flagship with the best OLED display. The S22 Ultra is not an exception to this as its spots a 6.8-inch panel along with a 1440 x 3088 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is nothing short of amazing as it can hit 1,750nits of brightness when you’re outdoor.

The S Pen Returns

2020 was the last time we saw the release of a Samsung Note series; Note20 and Note20 Ultra. Ever since, no new arrival of the Note series had been announced to the world, as 2021 came and passed without one, while S21 Ultra and Z Fold3 employed the styles support feature. However, it wasn’t the same as the Note. Being already used to the Note series ability to embed the S Pen in the phone, no one wants to carry around a specialized case just to use an S Pen.

With rumors of the demise of the Note series circulating the media, it became evident that the Note20 Ultra successor is the S22 Ultra, as the S Pen features a curved rail and a refined design. Although we might not be seeing the Note series for a while, the return of S Pen matters to the Note die-hard fans. We should expect the S Pen in future Samsung phones.

Smart Widgets

The Samsung S22 series came loaded with the company’s One UI 4.1, which comes with several upgrades and interesting features. Among these features, Smart Widgets are considered the best of them – an idea inspired by Apple but was yet made even better.

Smart Widgets will allow your phone to keep multiple widgets on your home screen without taking up much of your space, as they are stackable and swipeable cards. If you use several weather apps for your forecasts with different views, you can keep them together. There are several things that could be done from this space alone if you don't wish to explore much.

Increased Software Support

After several pushes and rants from customers and carriers, the two-year upgrade term is slowly being washed out from devices. As devices continue to rise in prices, most consumers expect to get more than three years out of their devices. Back in the day, extended software support was seen to be a significant weak point in the Android world, as only a few devices get several upgrades.

Now Samsung seemed to have seen the light in software support, as the S22 Ultra will be getting four major upgrades as well as five years of security updates. This is the first time software support will last this long.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is ultimately a great smartphone to use, and there are many features you can enjoy like the periscope camera and many more.