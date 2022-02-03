Share this...

In the past year, the banking and financial services industry has seen increasing numbers of experiments in areas like digital currency, payments and settlements, record keeping and compliance.



Cryptocurrencies as a store of value and digital currency are gaining wider acceptance with regulators and issuers. Regulators are looking to issue Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and financial institutions are looking to issue their own stable coins . JP Morgan was one the first to issue a stable coin for it’s select customers as a payment’s offering. Regulatory developments like a license for crypto asset custodians, acceptance of digital currency as legal tender (in a few economies) and an IPO filing by one of the largest crypto exchanges (Coinbase) are reshaping the crypto asset market. It is estimated the cryptocurrency market is set to grow from $790 million to $5193 million, at a CAGR of 30%, by 2026.

In this paper, we present our perspective on cryptocurrencies and the evolving technology landscape for traditional institutional investors who are looking at cryptocurrency as an investment opportunity.

Highlights of the whitepaper:

• What are industry trends and developments on institutional side of cryptocurrency trading?

• Is Institutional grade cryptocurrency trading ecosystem available and who are the key players?

• What are the solution principles for Institutional grade cryptocurrency trading platforms?

• How would Persistent’s digital mosaic for an Institutional grade cryptocurrency trading look like?

