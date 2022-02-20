Cell phone use statistics of the average American worker

Share this...

How often do your employees look at their phones?

Is your business losing money because your employees spend too much time on their phones? Understanding typical cell phone usage is the first step in improving productivity for your organization. This infographic from WilsonPro offers statistics and insights into how the average American employee uses their phone at work. You’ll not only learn the motivations behind the behaviors, but also how poor cellular connectivity can negatively impact your business. Check out the infographic today.

