Best Essential Apps You Need On Your Android Device

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Talking about the best Android apps doesn’t have to be about the most downloaded or the most popular ones. Instead, it should be about the apps that are important in our daily lives.

In this article from online casino sites, we will be talking about the essential Android apps you should have on your devices for your day-to-day activities.

Google Maps

As common as it is, Google Maps is one of the most popular apps to have on an Android phone. It is a go-to app for many mobile devices for several reasons. It is considered the best navigation app on the play store. It is a great app for finding out places to eat, gas stations, hotels, and many more. The best part is that you get to review the places you visited, write about your experience at a specific location.

The navigation is easy and sublime. Google Maps is more popular than any other navigation app on the PlayStore. It is the go-to app for checking out the closest biking path, the distance to a store, the closest restaurant, and many more.

Tasker

Tasker is one of the most powerful tools on the Android play store, and the app has managed to grow in popularity over the years are users are pulling up good reviews on how good the app is. In this app, there are over 350 different actions that could be used to set up your own automation, without the need for root access, like switching off all notifications once your phone connects to the home wifi, or turning on the dark mode at a specific time of day.

However, this app isn’t free, but there’s a 7-day free trial for users that wants to see what the app can do and if you enjoy it, you can unlock all features of the app after purchasing a plan.

Tor Browser

The Tor Browser is another popular tool known amongst people that value their privacy. It is a privacy-oriented browser that blocks trackers and fingerprinting while also offering encryption. It is a great browser that helps you get around any sites that have been blocked by your country. In this sense, it can be used as a VPN. The best part is that it’s open-source, meaning that it is free for all and will continue to be for a long time. The Tor Browser is the best for getting past banned sites or onion sites. It is an important tool that needs to be in your app drawer. It can be used to browse www.americancasinosites.com anonymously.

Twilio Authy 2-Factor Authentication

There are many two-factor authentication apps on the PlayStore, and Google also has one. However, Twilio could be considered as a leader among several, as it possesses the ability to save your data in the cloud, so when you change your device, there won’t be a thing missing. In this sense, you can easily change your phones anytime you want to, over the course of years, and access to your accounts stored in Twilio will be given to you. Twilio is an important tool to have on your Android phone and it will help you list put all the accounts you have two-factor authentication turned on for, should in case you forget.

Aside from those listed above, there’s also Google Drive, Solid Explorer File Manager, Bitwarden Password Manager, MyRadar Weather Radar Ad Free, and Shazam. All these are the best essential apps or tools that are needed on every Android device.