Ape Gorilla Launches NFT Collection, Adding To The $40 Billion Market

New Launch Creates Club For Business Education and Personal Enrichment

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Blockchain Wire)

New non-fungible token (NFT) collection Ape Gorilla just opened its presale whitelist. Holding one of the 11,337 uniquely designed 3D Ape Gorillas earns you a seat next to the world’s savviest crypto visionaries and NFT collectors. Created on the ETH Blockchain, all Ape Gorilla NFTs will be available on opensea.io, the world’s largest digital marketplace for NFTs. Holders of Ape Gorilla NFTs will enter the exclusive Ape Gorilla Club, created to give everyone the same opportunities to grow, succeed, and increase their personal happiness index through business-building education, tools, and networking opportunities.

What makes Ape Gorilla NFTs unique is access to the Ape Gorilla Club, a community organization that offers business investment opportunities, play-to-earn gamification utilities, and daily token rewards, plus business consultation services, education, and academies on topics like Web 3.0, cryptocurrency, and Blockchain technology, and drag-and-drop merch building software to enable sales of their NFT designs.

Each of the 11,337 unique Ape Gorilla 3D models has been designed with love by an international artist team. Holders with Ape Gorillas have a ticket to the real-life Ape Gorilla Club, opening access to masterminds, brainstorming sessions, and networking events, both in real life and in the growing Metaverse. More community benefits include access to entrepreneur business software, an online academy with courses in cutting edge technology, and a merch builder—all to help Ape Gorilla holders grow themselves and their own businesses and find success.

Ape Gorillas have more than 300 traits, giving holders a high variation of rare traits.

“The NFT market surpassed $40 billion last year–if you aren’t participating, you’re missing out. That’s why the Ape Gorilla Club opens access for its holders to learn even more about cryptocurrency, Blockchain technology, and building a sustainable and thriving business,” said Silvan Schwarz, Visionary Manifestor of Ape Gorilla. “Being part of the Ape Gorilla Club offers more opportunity than simply skyrocketing your brand equity and proving to the world that you’re an early adopter and innovator—it also opens the door to a growing network community, angel investment opportunities, and education, all while increasing the NFT’s value to the holder.”

Ape Gorilla bases its business on the Personal Happiness Index, aligned with the Gross National Happiness Index created by the Kingdom of Bhutan, which doesn’t pass a law unless it meets specific criteria on its happiness index. Some of these criteria include psychological well-being, health, education, governance, ecology, and living standards. The Ape Gorilla founders employ a similar approach to its business and to helping Ape Gorilla Club members, which is why the Ape Gorilla Club will provide more than $3 million in angel investments to its holders’ business proposals for 2022 alone, with the criteria that the business objective is to help others or change people’s lives. Ape Gorilla is also donating 700 ETH to the Community Growth Organization program created and partnered with the people of the Kingdom of Bhutan, with more donations planned in the community in the future.

The Ape Gorilla Whitelist is now open, offering the chance to purchase for pre-sale before it goes to the moon! The whitelist is open from 2 p.m. EST Jan. 11 to 2:22 p.m. EST Feb. 2. When the presale opens on Feb. 2, the 1,337 whitelist spaces will be distributed and mintable on apegorilla.com which will then be displayed on Opensea, with winner announcements taking place on Discord. Book your seat next to the world’s savviest crypto visionaries and collectors in this exclusive community: Join the Whitelist now. The whitelist presale will begin on the 2nd of February 2022, with each NFT costing 0.38 ETH plus approximately ~$30 for gas expenses. The public sale is yet to be announced, with each NFT costing 0.58 ETH plus approximately ~$30 for gas.

Want to customize your own Ape Gorilla to commemorate or celebrate your business, event or charity? Contact the Ape Gorilla team to create your own video animation and promote your Ape Gorilla custom trait.

ABOUT APE GORILLA

Welcome to the Ape Gorilla Club. Our mission is to empower our community in educational growth, business and networking opportunities, play to earn games, test our boundaries and create a community mindset around a Happiness Index, modeled by the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ape Gorilla was created by a motivated group of individuals who wanted to bring a community together with a product to make a positive change. Based on the 3D models of 11,337 unique Ape Gorilla non-fungible tokens (NFTs), members of the Ape Gorilla Club gain access to online and real-life business-building education, angel investment opportunities, charity collaborations, exclusive business development software, and other benefits.