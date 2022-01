Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Take charge of your video meetings with these keyboard shortcuts.

Zoom is an easy-to-use tool for video conferencing. It makes virtual meetings and group messaging simple and enjoyable.

If you have installed this popular online collaboration tool on your Windows or macOS desktop, this cheat sheet will come in handy. It contains various shortcuts to help you control your Zoom chats and meetings using only the keyboard.

Offered Free by: MakeUseOf

See All Resources from: MakeUseOf