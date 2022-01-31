Share this...

A marketing agency in Dallas had their SEO and WordPress plugin experts collaborate to create a new, one-of-a-kind, and incredibly useful plugin to power internal linking on their client’s websites.

Dallas, TX – The Dallas based SEO agency Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting is well-known for providing high-quality, high end WordPress SEO agency services. Now the agency is doing something completely new, building exclusive SEO plugins for their clients to use.

Our first plugin was built in collaboration with our team of SEO experts and WordPress plugin development experts and is designed to help our clients effortlessly build thousands of internal links across their site in seconds. Drastically reducing the amount of time it takes to develop internal linking to main pages and increasing the benefits from their SEO efforts.

The new plugin is called WP Automatic Links and right now it is only available to SEO clients of the digital agency. Development and testing on the plugin started last summer and was recently finalized. The plugin is now being used across dozens of our client sites to help add high-quality internal linking from news articles, blog posts, and educational content pages.

WP Automatic Links is packed with features including:

• The ability to limit the number of times a link is repeated per document.

• Limiting automatic links to a specific post type.

• Giving automatic links a nofollow, ugc, or sponsored rel attribute.

• Opening links in a new window/tab.

“WordPress is a great CMS but it is missing quite a few features for SEO that we believe should be standard in 2022. Effortlessly building internal links is one of those missing features and we wanted to make sure our clients had this capability. It is our ultimate goal to bring this plugin or a similar free version to all WordPress users in the near future.” – Joe Youngblood, founder of Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting

This is the first exclusive plugin we created for our clients, but it will not be the last. Our agency has at least 5 more WordPress plugins in development, all which are geared to help our clients improve their SEO, increase lead volume, or perform other marketing needs on their website with ease.

About Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting

Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting is a leading digital marketing and SEO agency based in Dallas, TX. Their unique research and marketing work has helped thousands of businesses improve their online presence and increase profits.