Legends Battle is Launching its 3D NFT Multiverse Web Game

The Technical Side of Legends Battle

Legends Battle utilizes both a centralized and a decentralized gateway to access the game. First, login and connect to the Legends Battle World, a back-end game server written in C language that bridges your decentralized NFTs from your wallet to the server while you play.

When you connect to the game with your wallet, you get redirected to the game lobby’s specific thread process instance via a proxy server (the Legends Battle city on which you spawn). You can then form groups with your friends and enter the mine to fight. Then, a new instance will be generated to handle your activities and fights.

When you disconnect from the online Legends Battle in-game world, you can withdraw all of your possessions in NFT forms that our back-end system broadcasts and sends. As a result, you will have complete control over the game’s centralized management as well as complete decentralization over your in-game properties, which you will own for the rest of your life.

The Game Economy

Legends Battle allows you to have fun and play to earn. You can reap profits in the form of real money, not just points like in other games, making the game even more exciting. There are two currencies in the ecosystem. They can be used for trading or exchanging on decentralized platforms such as Pancakeswap.

The first token is the LBT coin(LegendsBattle coin). The game has deployed it on the Binance Smart Chain as the base crypto for on-chain payments. Users can also use it in special packs, special NFT sell events, and transactions on exchanges.

The other token is the Legends battle Shard which is the in-game currency. Users can use it for buying and selling NFT properties from the game into the online web marketplace using your wallet.

About Legends Battle

Legends Battle is a blockchain-based 3D NFT multiverse web game. Legends Battle seeks to be an innovative 3D online cooperative game that utilizes blockchain and the crypto economy. At the same time, it makes it possible for players to own their goods and make money while having fun with exchange and trade between users, which has always existed on MMORPG. You read more about Legends Battle on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ legends__battle

Reddit: https://www.reddit. com/user/legendsbattle

Medium: https://medium.com/@ legendsbattletoken

Discord: https://discord.com/ users/legendsbattle#9968

Telegram: https://t.me/ LegendsBattle

Gitbook: https:// legendsbattle.gitbook.io/ legends-battle-whitepaper