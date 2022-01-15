Share this...

EveryoneSocial helps marketers activate their company’s employees as influencers who can authentically share their most important content. With the launch of its free-forever plan, the company aims to bring employee advocacy to all who want it.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EveryoneSocial clients shared content to more than 100 million people worldwide in 2021, reflecting the growing importance of employee advocacy for businesses today. As the company looks to the future, it seems that more big changes are on the horizon.

One of the biggest – and most immediate – changes is the release of Starter and Teams plans for its own platform.

This launch is significant in several ways:

Both plans are self-serve, which means that potential users can sign up for EveryoneSocial and set up their Workspace all on their own.

The Starter plan is completely free forever, and doesn’t limit how many users can be invited to a Workspace.

The Teams plan, which includes more tools and data reporting options, offers a two-week free trial without requiring a credit card to get started.

EveryoneSocial’s reasoning for launching these self-serve options is straightforward: the company strongly believes that organizations of all shapes and sizes can benefit from harnessing the power of employee advocacy.

“What the highest-growth companies know is that to be successful with social, it has to be part of your DNA. It has to be something that all of your teams and people use and engage with, every single day.”

– Cameron Brain, CEO and co-founder of EveryoneSocial

Since budget or time constraints often limit the options available to small and medium-sized businesses, EveryoneSocial decided to offer a product tailored to those organizations’ needs that doesn’t require the same level of commitment as an enterprise program.

The Starter Plan (Free) is everything new users need to get started quickly with EveryoneSocial.

Create & curate unlimited posts

Dead-simple sharing tools

Slack and MS Teams integrations

Basic analytics for users

The Teams Plan ($24/month, per user) helps companies scale their results with specialized tools built for teams and businesses. Includes everything in the Starter plan, plus:

Account analytics and ROI data

Gamification and leaderboards

Automated content emails

UTM tracking on all shares

Private groups and moderators

About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the employee advocacy platform the world’s highest-performing organizations use to engage and empower their employees while simultaneously driving organic social media ROI via employees’ networks.

EveryoneSocial customers range from tens to tens of thousands of employees and span a wide variety of industries including tech, healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, staffing, and real estate.

