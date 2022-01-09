Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced the launch of the Work-from-Anywhere (WFA) solution to provide organizations a plug-and-play, secure, agile, reliable mechanism to deliver enterprise-grade services to their remote workers.

“The future of work is work-from-anywhere. With Edgecore’s WFA solution, delivering an in-office experience to workers, wherever they are, isn’t a pipe dream. The flexibility and openness of the solution proactively prepares organizations for an ever-changing future.” Tweet this

The trend of making offices a place for collaboration has been going on for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the dial. Social distancing requirements across the world have prompted thousands of companies and millions of employees to discover the benefits of a flexible work environment. This shift to remote work and hybrid workspace forces organizations to take a more systematic and strategic approach to connecting remote workers to applications and data. Traditional WAN connections over MPLS tend to be rigid, costly, and provide deployment connections that cannot easily adapt to today’s dynamic networking needs. Edgecore’s WFA solution includes feature-rich SD-WAN devices, the SDW-series, addressing those networking issues and provides robust, secure, adaptive network services on demand.

WFA Solution Key Features:

Central Management

Multiple options for central management:

VM in x86 appliance based VM in cloud platform Edgecore ecCLOUD (Ready in Q1, 2022)

Administrator can monitor and auto-adjust remote networks with real-time feedback from premises and deploy pre-configured network paths to remote sites.

Zero Touch Deployment

Automated provisioning from central management with pre-configured network setup to edge devices without user intervention can improve reliability and minimize bring-up costs, while maintaining efficiency and flexibility on deployment.

Automated provisioning from central management with pre-configured network setup to edge devices without user intervention can improve reliability and minimize bring-up costs, while maintaining efficiency and flexibility on deployment. Adaptive WAN Selection

The SDW-series provides parallel connections for load-balancing, failover, and traffic steering to ensure the high-quality and reliability of network connections.

The SDW-series provides parallel connections for load-balancing, failover, and traffic steering to ensure the high-quality and reliability of network connections. Container Management (Ready in Q1, 2022)

Containerized software that pushes container images to remote sites for consistent application performance and availability while reducing the connectivity cost.

Containerized software that pushes container images to remote sites for consistent application performance and availability while reducing the connectivity cost. Remote VPN

The remote worker can access the data center by PC VPN login with 4 simple steps, greatly reducing the remote office roll-out time.

TT Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks said, “The future of work is work-from-anywhere. With Edgecore’s WFA solution, delivering an in-office experience to workers, wherever they are, isn’t a pipe dream. The flexibility and openness of the solution proactively prepares organizations for an ever-changing future.”

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software.

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.

Follow Edgecore Networks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter