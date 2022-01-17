99 Cryptocurrency Terms Explained: Every Crypto Definition You Need

Share this...

Interested in crypto? Here are the important terms you need to know to get a better understanding of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that run on decentralized computer networks called blockchains. Some of the most important and widely accepted cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin , Ethereum, Tether, Cardano, Binance Coin and USD Coin.

Cryptocurrencies continue to grow, with new currencies cropping up all the time, and are here to stay. Their rising popularity is driven by the proven reliability of the top cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If you wish to participate in cryptocurrencies, or simply want to know what they are all about, this cheat sheet covers the important terms you need to know and understand to be well-equipped for your crypto experience. Think of this cheat sheet as a series of guideposts for navigating the world of cryptocurrencies.

