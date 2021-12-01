Top 3 Upcoming Social Media Marketing Challenges in 2022

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

The growth of social media is catalysed by the huge user base. It is very important to understand that higher the number of users created is the buying potential for that particular social media platform. As a business owner, you would like your product to be visible by a huge number of customers.





It is only possible if you go ahead and market your product over a platform that has higher active users. This is what social media is all about. Marketing on social media platforms is not a big task, but what is important is to find out who your true demographic is going to be.



Finding out the right demographic is always going to be quite helpful in knowing what your true customers are going to be. Not only does it help you in defining a product in a similar way, but helps you in reducing the marketing expenses by about 35%.

Now that we are quite clear why social media marketing is one of the best platforms to go ahead with, let us find out the challenges we face over social media marketing.

Challenges that are faced in social media marketing:

Selecting the right platform can be quite tricky:

It is important to note that the right platform for marketing a product is very vital for the growth of the business. Getting the right platform can be quite difficult.



With a plethora of social media platforms available, it is quite difficult to actually select the right one for your business. The best way to go ahead and select will always be depending on what the main goal of your business is.



New clarity on the main goal is very important. If you’re going forward to create a marketing campaign. If you are not clear or what your business is trying to achieve, then you might fail in creating the right marketing campaign.

Growth of fake accounts:

The number of fake accounts across every social media platform is increasing at an accelerating pace. Social media marketing targets the activities of each and every account and based on that the demographic is created.



If any particular platform is infiltrated by numerous fake accounts, it will result in wrong capturing of the data. Thus, a very diverted way of promoting a product.

Paid advertisements are getting much more costly:

2019 has seen close to 7 million paid advertisement campaigns all over Facebook. Isn’t it a pretty unhealthy sign of demand supply gap?



This craziness for paid advertisement has resulted in rocketing up of ads cost. The result of this is very disappointing. We have finally come down to a situation where the paid ads are causing way higher than they used to be. Probably a couple of years ago.



For this particular reason, paid advertisements and social media marketing are both losing their Sheen.

Why should we choose social media for marketing?

Using social media for marketing would mean having a huge set of data that you can play with. With this data you can actually target the real consumers who are interested in your product. Social media marketing helps you leverage network effect.



For every impression that your post gets, there is a possibility of n + 2 members getting the view. This increases the chances of your post getting viewed by a larger audience. Presently it makes all the sense to go ahead and use social media marketing.



What could be the other reasons why social media marketing is actually getting a lot of traction?



Micro influencers are one such reason. If your business has not yet booked in McRae influencers, then it is high time that you go ahead and do it. It ensures that your business gets promoted to each and every micro segment that’s present.



Another reason why social media marketing has gained such prominence is because of the uprising that social media has seen during the pandemic. During the pandemic, e-commerce has shot up by a very high margin and this has led to the growth of social media marketing. One of the major reasons for that is people taking pictures and then showing it over social media platforms. This drives a huge crowd which actually get attained to the brand and become loyal consumers.





Bottom line:

With the growth of social media marketing, social media marketing agencies have grown too. Social Media Marketing Agency in Melbourne helped many clients to improve their business and generate excellent revenues over the last one year. If you are looking forward to growing your business and taking it into the next level, it is one of the best things to reach out to. They are not going to disappoint you even for a minute.