Top Sites: Google dethroned by the young ‘padawan’ TikTok – Let’s start with our Top Domains Ranking and 2021 brought us a very interesting duel for the Number 1 spot in our global ranking. Google.com (which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News, among others) ended 2020 as the undefeated leader in our ranking — from September to December of last year it was always on top. Back then TikTok.com was only ranked #7 or #8.

TikTok is officially the most popular domain in 2021, ousting even Google.

Top 10 — Most popular domains (late) 2021

1 TikTok.com

2 Google.com

3 Facebook.com

4 Microsoft.com

5 Apple.com

6 Amazon.com

7 Netflix.com

8 YouTube.com

9 Twitter.com

10 WhatsApp.com

Top 10 — Most popular domains (late) 2020

1 Google.com

2 Facebook.com

3 Microsoft.com

4 Apple.com

5 Netflix.com*

6 Amazon.com

7 TikTok.com

8 YouTube.com

9 Instagram.com *

10 Twitter.com

Amazon was #5 in November, but Netflix surpassed in December 2020 (on some days it was higher than Apple, in #4); Instagram and Twitter were constantly changing positions throughout November and December.

